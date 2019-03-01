MCU Head Kevin Feige Explains Why The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Title Was A Spoiler

For well over a year, the title was kept a secret to prevent 'Avengers: Infinity War' spoilers.

Avengers: Endgame is just two months away and it seems like just yesterday everyone was trying to decipher what the title was. Once it was revealed that the fourth Avengers film would no longer be subtitled Infinity War: Part 2, fans across the globe were trying to figure out what the new title would be. Even before Infinity War hit theaters, theories ran rampant on the internet regarding the fourth film’s name which the good folks at Marvel Studios stood firm in keeping secret.

Studio head Kevin Feige had once mentioned the top-secret nature of the title was to prevent spoilers for Infinity War but admitted things had gotten blown out of proportion. Feige believed letting fans known the title of Avengers 4 before Avengers 3 premiered would give away that there wasn’t a clear ending for the third film. He broke it down in detail when speaking to Collider at the recent Captain Marvel premiere.

“Well, I think I’d said that it all had gotten blown out of proportion to some extent. But it was a spoiler, because if you knew before Infinity War came out that the next movie was called Endgame, then you know that there wasn’t an ending to Infinity War. But that had been the title of the movie from the moment we conceived of doing the two films. In large part, because…it’s seeded right there. I mean, it’s seeded in Ultron.”

Kevin Feige finally explains why the #AvengersEndgame title is a spoiler for Infinity War https://t.co/58Dr2qwrmy pic.twitter.com/nEF1UYk8wX — Total Film (@totalfilm) February 28, 2019

After Infinity War hit theaters last year, Endgame was the most theorized title across the internet because of Doctor Strange’s famous last words on Titan. The Master of the Mystic Arts admitted to Tony Stark that they were “in the endgame now,” after giving up the Time Stone to Thanos.

Once fans also started pointing out that Endgame had also been mentioned in Avengers: Age of Ultron, other theories surrounding the name got thrown out the window. Titles like Avengers: Assemble, Avengers: Annihilation and others no longer could hold the merit that Endgame did.

On December 7, 2018, the first teaser for the fourth Avengers film was released, thus revealing the subtitle fans were longing for.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, and Anthony Mackie.