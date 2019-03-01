‘The Walking Dead’: Additional Spinoff Series Is Just Announced By AMC

As yet, there are no details regarding the latest series other than it is in development.

For fans of The Walking Dead who don’t think there is enough Walking Dead content in the works already will be excited to find out that a new spinoff series is currently in development with AMC.

Already, AMC has Fear the Walking Dead, the spinoff series that took place just as the deadly outbreak occurred. This is something fans of the original zombie series didn’t to see thanks to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) being in a coma and missing the whole thing. Fear is already gearing up for its fifth season. However, some rumors suggest this might be the final season for the original spinoff series based in The Walking Dead universe.

As well as Fear, The Walking Dead also has some movies currently in development regarding the mysterious fate of Rick when he was airlifted to safety in Season 9 of the hit post-apocalyptic series.

So, there is already a lot of screentime set in The Walking Dead universe. However, AMC has just announced a brand new spinoff series is in development.

According to Deadline, AMC COO, Ed Carroll, made the announcement when questioned about it during a quarterly earnings call with Wall Street analysts.

“We’re not at a stage where we’ll be announcing its plans to premiere,” Carroll revealed.

“But we have hired creative people that have pitched story outlines. We feel very good about the development of that series. We’re not in a position to talk about partnerships in terms of other territories or ancillary windows, other than that there’s a healthy appetite for it and we’ve had a number of conversations with a lot of players in the space.”

Already, fans are speculating over the location of the latest Walking Dead spinoff series. With the first two series set in the U.S. (although, Fear the Walking Dead did travel to Mexico for a while), many fans are hoping for the new series to be located outside of the U.S.

Some fans are even wondering if this upcoming series in development will be set in Spain. In the comic book series on which the TV show is based, Rick’s brother was in Barcelona when the initial outbreak occurred, which means Spain is not such a random suggestion.

However, considering AMC appears to be still in the early stages of development, it seems likely that fans will have to wait just a bit longer for more news on the latest Walking Dead spinoff.

Season 9 of AMC's The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, March 3.