‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 12 Preview: Lydia Punches Henry And Admits To Lying

As Henry and Daryl Dixon both search for Lydia, more details about her group are revealed in Episode 12.

Episode 11 of The Walking Dead Season 9 saw Lydia (Cassady McClincy) returned to her mother, Alpha (Samantha Morton). Now, in Episode 12, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Henry (Matt Lintz) are both searching for Lydia and the Whisperers. In addition, the Whisperers character, Beta (Ryan Hurst) is also introduced.

AMC lists the following synopsis for Episode 12 (titled “Guardians”).

“While one community struggles to ease tensions that threaten to divide from within, the true nature of another group comes into focus. A mission to rescue a friend has deadly consequences.”

While it doesn’t specifically say it here, it is possible that Episode 12 of The Walking Dead Season 9 will deal with the reason why the communities split apart.

Daryl and Henry’s independent searches will also likely be addressed in this episode. However, it doesn’t appear to bode well for one character.

“I acted like I needed help,” Lydia says in the trailer for Episode 12, apparently addressing her time with Hilltop in previous episodes of The Walking Dead.

However, it is unclear exactly who Lydia is talking to in the clip and fans will just have to tune in to Episode 12 on Sunday night in order to find out which side Lydia is really on.

Lydia then goes on to reveal that she lied. Once again, it is a voiceover various scenes from Episode 12, so it is unclear just who she is speaking to or about. However, a scene within the clip also shows Lydia punching Henry, so fans can make their own assumptions from that.

Fans will get their first look at another Whisperer character, Beta (Ryan Hurst), in the clip for Episode 12 of The Walking Dead Season 9.

“We need to protect ourselves,” Beta says to Alpha in the promo. “We need to be ready.”

Skybound has also released a trailer for Episode 12 that shows Lydia and Alpha discussing her time with Hilltop.

“You had to lie,” Alpha says to Lydia. “So did they.”

“It’s what they do. They’re just words, nothing more. Remember that.”

You can view the clips for Episode 12 of The Walking Dead Season 9 below.

Finally, some new promotional images for Episode 12 have also been released by Skybound. While it appears the Whisperers storyline will be front and foremost in Episode 12, fans will likely also see a confrontation between Dr. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). Previously, Eugene found out that Gabriel’s girlfriend was not only pregnant but pregnant with someone other than Father Gabriel.

In addition, Episode 12 of The Walking Dead will also see scenes between Michonne (Danai Gurira) and negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). However, it is unclear whether this will be flashback scenes or whether they will occur in the present day.

You can view the Episode 12 images in the gallery below.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 12 of Season 9 on Wednesday, March 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.