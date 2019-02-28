Bryce Harper Will Play Career In City ‘His Family Didn’t Want, He Doesn’t Love,’ ‘Dodgers Nation’ Editor Says

With Bryce Harper committing to play for the Philadelphia Phillies until he is 39 years old, at least one commentator questions whether he made the right choice.

With Bryce Harper reportedly agreeing, as Inquisitr reported, to a blockbuster contract with the Phillies that will keep him in Philadelphia for 13 years — until the age of 39 and likely the remainder of his career — any number of baseball prognosticators who were all but certain that Harper would wind up on the west coast were left wondering what happened.

Harper was born and attended high school in Las Vegas, Nevada, and as USA Today recounted, finished school in two years by passing a GED test, allowing him to become Major League Baseball draft-eligible by playing one season at the College of Southern Nevada in Henderson, the city where he makes his home today.

Harper, one of the most heavily-hyped amateur prospects in baseball history, was picked by the Washington Nationals first overall in the 2010 MLB draft, per Baseball Reference, at age 17 — but was always believed to have a goal of playing for a west coast team such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, less than an hour by air from his home.

According to some observers over the past week, when the Dodgers re-entered the chase for Harper, he would use his free agency to fulfill that supposed dream and sign to play in Los Angeles — where his family also preferred that he play, according to a report by Dodgers Nation editor Clint Evans.

Bryce Harper will never be part of the celebrations that have become an annual event for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

The Dodgers also offer a team ready to win now, with six straight National League West titles and back-to-back World Series appearances, per BR. The Phillies finished at 80-82 last year, and have not appeared in the postseason since 2011.

But with the announcement on Thursday that Harper instead will be returning to the east coast, with a contract that carries — at least for now — the largest dollar value in baseball history, Evans now says, in a statement posted to his Twitter feed, that according to the information he received earlier from his sources, Harper is making a big mistake, essentially choosing to take the record contract over moving to city where both he and his family hoped that he would play.

“As much as I want to apologize,” Evans wrote, “I can’t.” The Dodgers Nation scribe went to explain that “two different good people in the know” gave him “accurate information” stating that the Dodgers had offered Harper a shorter-term deal — of less than 10 years — but with an average annual salary as high as $45 million.

By contrast, the contract that lured Harper to the Phillies carries an average annual value of just over $25 million. As a result, the Dodgers “were the leaders in the clubhouse” until Wednesday, when Philadelphia “came back over (the) top,” Evans wrote, resulting in Harper’s move back to the National League East.

“He will now play in a city for the rest of his career his family didn’t want him to, and he doesn’t love,” Evans wrote. “It’s as simple as that.”