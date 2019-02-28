Jonas Brothers Take Over ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

The Jonas Brothers will take over CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden for a week’s worth of original shows, wherein they will debut their latest single “Sucker” as well as play a fun installment of “Carpool Karaoke.”

CBS confirmed that Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas will appear and perform on the series. They will discuss their return to music after a hiatus of six years — a period of time during which Kevin became a father of two girls, Nick married Priyanka Chopra, and Joe helmed the band DNCE and became engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

The group will appear in a residency on the program, and will participate in comedy bits, sketches, recurring segments (including “Spill Your Guts” or “Fill Your Guts”) and a new edition of “Carpool Karaoke.” The band will also perform their new single “Sucker,” which will be released on February 28 at midnight.

In a teaser trailer for the series of episodes, the brothers are seen hopping into a car for a session of “Carpool Karaoke” with Corden, before teasing some details about the reunion. Nick Jonas stated that it “felt good to finally tell someone. We’ve been keeping this a secret for seven, eight months. This is basically our first performance back.”

Kevin Jonas then quipped, “We have to dust off the cobwebs.”

They then teased fans with a snippet of their new song “Sucker.”

The Jonas Brothers scored three consecutive No. 1 albums and sold out shows over three continents before their hiatus was announced. Selling over 17 million-plus albums with over 1 billion streams worldwide, the band has achieved dozens of platinum and gold certifications.

The band split up in 2013. Joe Jonas told his side of the story in a Reddit AMA in 2016, as reported by Vanity Fair.

“When it happened, we were focusing on going on another tour and we had plans to hit the road and do what we had been doing for a while. Nick brought it to the table that he wanted to focus on different things, like acting and doing music on his own. At first, it was really shocking to me because it was kind of all I had known was the Jonas Brothers, forever. So, I was pretty mad and confused because, I was like, I’ve been putting so much time and effort into this for so long and now I just have to stop and figure out what’s next.”

Thankfully, each of the brothers found their way — both professionally and personally — and are now ready to hit the road. News of their impending reunion spread like wildfire on social media. The Inquisitr reported that all of the band’s social media accounts were on a blackout, and the hashtag #JONASBROTHERSBLACKOUT was trending on Twitter.

The Jonas Brothers TheLate Late Show takeover begins March 4 at 12:35 a.m. EST on CBS.