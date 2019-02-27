Kylie Jenner Asked Travis Scott If Jordyn Woods Had Ever ‘Tried To Hook Up With Him’ After Scandal Per ‘HL’

Kylie Jenner just doesn’t know who she can trust anymore!

Last week, Jenner’s world was absolutely shook as she found herself caught smack dab in the middle of a cheating scandal. As fans know, Kylie’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, hooked up with her sister Khloe’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, at a house party in the Los Angeles area.

At first, Jenner didn’t believe that Jordyn could stoop so low but after multiple people who were at the party confirmed that Woods and Thompson did, in fact, hook up, Kylie started to believe it and now she’s been on edge. A source tells The Hollywood Life shares that Kylie is still trying to wrap her head around things and she’s making sure that Jordyn didn’t try any funny business with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Since Woods hooked up with Tristan, Kylie wanted to make sure that that wasn’t the case with Scott, the source shares.

“Kylie had a heart to heart with Travis and asked him if Jordyn had ever flirted with him, tried to hook up with him, or did anything ever inappropriate.”

“He said of course not, and that he would have told her about that right away,” the insider continued.

The source goes on to say that Kylie feels foolish for trusting Jordyn even though she wants badly to forgive her. Jenner is even thinking back on her relationship with Tyga and trying to remember if there was anything that went on between her former BFF and her former boyfriend.

But Kylie isn’t the only member of the Kardashian family who is reeling after the scandal. Of course Khloe is incredibly hurt that not only did Tristan cheat on her but that he did it with such a close family friend and someone she trusted. And momager Kris Jenner is also in the middle of the scandal after finding out that Woods is appearing on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s show, Red Table Talk, to share her side of the story.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, the Kardashian family matriarch suffered a “nuclear meltdown” once she caught wind of Woods’ upcoming appearance on the show. Kris even called Jordyn to confront her about the interview and asked the 21-year-old what she was planning on talking about. Woods told Jenner that she was going to discuss her side of the story and dropped the conversation there, saying “what’s done is done.”

The episode of Red Table Talk was filmed this past Tuesday but it will not air until Friday, March 1 on Facebook.