Khloe Kardashian Likes Tweet Suggesting That Jordyn Woods Slept With Tristan Thompson

The saga of Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods continues.

The most recent move in all the cheating drama comes after Khloe liked a certain tweet that alleges that Jordyn Woods did in fact sleep with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. According to The Hollywood Life, fans took notice of a tweet that Kardashian happened to like earlier today. While it was originally reported that Tristan and Jordyn just kissed at a party in Los Angeles, Kardashian thinks that more than that went down.

“She slept with Khloé’s baby daddy, and they haven’t even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the [Kardashians’] fault. Jordyn smeared her OWN name,” the tweet that KoKo liked reads.

And that tweet was actually one that came in response to another tweet that suggested the Jordyn is not a bad person. One Twitter user was talking about the fact that Woods will appear on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s popular Facebook series, Red Table Talk, on Friday to tell her side of the story. This particular social media user thinks that it’s only fair that Jordyn gets to tell her side of the story.

“Her and her family are REAL cool with the Smith’s so I really want them to paint her in a good light. The Kardashian’s are obviously smearing her name for ratings, but Jordyn deserves a win!”

It’s easy to see that a lot of people are following the drama on social media and while some fans are tweeting their opinions on the whole thing, Khloe is definitely taking notice of certain comments. Earlier today, the Inquisitr reported that Kim Kardashian is urging all of her family members to cut Woods out of their inner circle once and for all.

“Kim is adamant about cutting her out. The whole family wants nothing to do with Jordyn,” the insider dished.

And last week after news of the scandal broke, Kim seemingly mocked Woods on her Instagram stories, telling her to “find your own man.” She has also unfollowed her on Instagram as have sisters Khloe and Kourntey. Right now, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are the only family members who follow the now-disgraced model on Instagram.

Woods is set to break her silence on the scandal this coming Friday on Red Table Talk and the entire Kardashian clan is reportedly not too happy with Woods over her appearance on the show. Once the famous family caught wind that Jordyn would, in fact, break her silence, they freaked out.

The Kardashians reportedly had no idea that Woods would actually talk about the scandal, especially not so soon. An insider shared that the whole family was totally taken aback by this. It will be interesting to see what Jordyn has to say about the whole thing.