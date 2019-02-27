Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ Is Added To Bellagio Fountains Repertoire

Lady Gaga is being honored on the Las Vegas strip by the famed luxury hotel The Bellagio with the addition of one of her most iconic tunes “Bad Romance” to the hotel’s fountains repertoire.

According to KTNV Las Vegas Lady Gaga’s hit song, “Bad Romance,” will now be played alongside other well-known songs that are heard during the famous Fountains of Bellagio attraction. This exciting honor coincides with Gaga’s residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM.

KTNV Las Vegas reported that Gaga will return to her Vegas shows on May 30 for dates through mid-June. She will then return to the Park Theater in the fall. MGM Resorts International has since posted a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the exciting feature, honoring Gaga, to YouTube.

Travel + Leisure referred to Peter Kopik who said of the attraction, “The inspiration came from getting familiar with the artist,” Kopik says in the video. “I wanted to create something in the fountain that when people look at the fountain, even without music on, they would somehow feel or see Lady Gaga in the fountain.”

The Bellagio Hotel, according to its website, is a luxe hotel “inspired by the villages of Europe, AAA Five Diamond Bellagio overlooks a Mediterranean-blue lake with fountains performing a magnificent ballet. Escape into an otherworldly plane of dance, music, and acrobatics with “O” by Cirque du Soleil — aquatic theater in our Parisian-style opera house.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that “Bad Romance” is one of 27 songs choreographed to the world-famous fountains that can soar as high as 460 feet, thrilled visitors several times an evening at specific show times. The addition of a Gaga song has been in the works for more than a year, reported the paper.

Some of the other songs that are featured in the Bellagio Water Show are tunes from artists such as Frank Sinatra, Faith Hill, Gene Kelly, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Lee Greenwood, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, and others.

Lady Gaga was recently honored with an Academy Award in the category of Best Original Song, beating out the following tunes: “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, “All the Stars” from Black Panther, “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns and “I’ll Fight” from RBG.

Prior to her big win, Gaga and her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper performed a smoky rendition of “Shallow” on the Dolby Theatre stage.