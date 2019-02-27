Taylor Swift Receiving Special Honor At 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Mega pop star Taylor Swift’s worldwide Reputation Stadium Tour earned endless praise during it’s run last year, and now, the 29-year-old will be receiving a special honor for the event during the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards that is sure to make Swifties around the world ecstatic.

According to E! News, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer will be given the coveted Tour of the Year Award for her fifth concert tour, which celebrated her sixth studio album of the same name. The star is expected to attend the awards ceremony on March 14 to accept the award.

The decision to bestow the honor on Taylor is largely due to the number of records the tour broke. According to Billboard, the event that spanned four continents and numerous countries earned her the title of highest grossing U.S. tour after selling more than 2 million tickets and raking in $266.1 million, largely surpassing the previous record holder, The Rolling Stones, whose A Bigger Bang Tour from 2005 to 2007 took in $245 million. Also important to note is that the Stones broke the record after 70 shows, while Taylor only needed a mere 38 to steal the title.

Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour had previously broken her own record for the highest-grossing domestic tour by a woman, which was formerly held by The 1989 World Tour that took in $181.5 million. The tour also broke multiple venue attendance and grossing records, and included a number of historic moments such as when she became the first female female artist to headline Dublin’s Croke Park twice, as noted by The Irish Sun.

Taylor was joined on stage by Camila Cabello and Charli XCX for most of the dates, and a number of surprise guests also popped up along the way, including the singer’s long time pal Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes. The show was also developed into a Netflix special Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour, which dropped on December 31 for those that were unable to attend the event or simply wanted to relive the magic they experienced inside the venue.

While fans are no doubt excited that the “Shake It Off” singer will be getting some recognition for her highly-praised tour at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, many are hoping for another major milestone in her career.

As previously noted by the Inquisitr, the Taylor Swift community has been buzzing with speculation that the singer is getting ready to drop her seventh studio album, currently given the placeholder title of TS7. The pop star’s fan base is notorious for sleuthing out clues, and after a slew of cryptic Instagram posts, have developed more than a few theories regarding the highly anticipated album’s potential theme, release date, and even someone she may collaborate with.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on Fox on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET.