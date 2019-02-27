Showtime’s ‘Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels’ Add Nathan Lane To Its Cast

The well-known comedic actor will portray a hardened LAPD detective.

With TV series revivals all the rage, the criminally underrated Showtime series Penny Dreadful is all set to return with a new incarnation. With most of its brand new cast already finalized, the new series, titled Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, adds veteran actor Nathan Lane to its line-up, providing some name recognition to the show’s cast.

The original Penny Dreadful’s story focused on the supernatural and the macabre, using iconic fictional characters together in a new fictional setting that surpassed the surreal and provided a genre mashup not seen often on television. The show combined pulp classic concepts of werewolves, witches, vampires, and literary characters to create a new type of show that was more than the traditional season of television. Penny Dreadful can also be accredited with being one of the very few horror genre TV shows that cable networks were willing to invest in.

Penny Dreadful featured an impressive cast of well-known faces such as Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, and Timothy Dalton in never before seen avatars. Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels features a cast very similar in its experience, with Game Of Thrones star Natalie Dormer leading the pack as a demon able to assume any form. Actor Daniel Zovatto plays an inexperienced detective of the LAPD. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, joining them is the veteran Lane, who will be the hardened and more experienced partner to Zovatto’s character.

Nathan Lane poses in the 72nd Annual Tony Awards Media Room. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The Tony award-winning actor, Lane is known for his legendary performances in films like The Birdcage and more recently on TV’s Modern Family. While he is mostly known for his comedic performances, Lane’s addition in a completely dramatic role definitely raises interest in the show and further boosts its appeal to mainstream audiences.

The new iteration of the series is said to be a spiritual sequel by the show’s original creator John Logan, who is all set to return as creator and showrunner. Logan described the new series in a statement, as reported by TVLine.

We will now be grappling with specific historical and real-world political, religious, social and racial issues. In 1938, Los Angeles was facing some hard questions about its future and its soul. Our characters must do the same. There are no easy answers. There are only powerful questions and arresting moral challenges. As always in the world of Penny Dreadful, there are no heroes or villains in this world, only protagonists and antagonists; complicated and conflicted characters living on the fulcrum of moral choice.

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels is set to begin production later this year with no release date as yet.