Aerosmith To Bring Las Vegas Residency Show, ‘Deuces Are Wild,’ To East Coast

Aerosmith has been a strong force in the music industry since the 1970s. To celebrate the legendary rock band’s storied career, the group announced a Las Vegas residency show, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, for 2019. Now, the Boston bad boys have revealed that they will be bringing the Vegas show to the East Coast for several performances.

Five decades after first forming, Aerosmith — known for classic songs such as “Walk This Way,” “Dream On,” “Amazing,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing” — still features its original members: singer Steven Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton, and drummer Joey Kramer. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, and have earned numerous awards, including multiple Grammys, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

The group’s Las Vegas residency is set to kick off on April 6 at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort and casino. Aerosmith will play nine shows in April and nine between the end of June and the beginning of July. They will return to Sin City in the fall for additional concerts in September, October, November, and December.

Over the summer, in between the scheduled Las Vegas dates, the band will perform a special edition of the Vegas show at three casinos on the East Coast, reported Billboard. The Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild — East Coast Run show will hit the MGM National Harbor in National Harbor, Maryland, on August 8, 10, and 13; the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on August 16 and 18; and the MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts, on August 21, 24, 26, and 29.

Tickets for Aerosmith’s new batch of concerts will go on sale to Citi cardholders on Wednesday, February 27, at 10 a.m. ET. The general public can purchase tickets starting on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. ET.

When asked about the Deuces Are Wild show last August, guitarist Perry said that it will “keep true and honest to the heartbeat of the rock ‘n’ roll that we play, but still add an element that people will want to see,” reported NME.

“I haven’t been this excited about a project with Aerosmith in quite a while.”

Meanwhile, Aerosmith was set to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month, but the dedication ceremony had to be postponed due to severe weather conditions in Hollywood, California, on that day. A new date for the ceremony has yet to be announced.