Ariana Grande Takes Over Selena Gomez As Most Followed Person On Instagram

Ariana Grande has dethroned Selena Gomez as the most followed person on Instagram, per E! News.

The 25-year-old “Thank U, Next” singer reached 146,286,173 followers on the photo-sharing site. This beats Gomez’s 146,267,801 followers. Gomez has been the reigning queen of Instagram since 2017, only coming behind Cristiano Renaldo. It’s been reported by Billboard that 13 million more people have added Grande to their “following” list within the last four months.

The “7 rings” singer has a history of using her social media presence to connect with her fans. She gives them updates on her life and what she is going through personally. Fans watched as her engagement to Saturday Night Live star ended almost as briefly as it began. Grande also took to social media to share her grief following her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death.

Twitter has seemingly been the most used app from the star. She uses it as an almost online diary to express her feelings to her fans on a daily basis. She is reportedly returning to Manchester following the tragic attack at her concert last year. The shooting left 22 people dead and many injured. Grande tweeted to her fans her plans to return and perform during its annual Pride events.

Her Twitter and Instagram followers are the only interaction the star said she’s getting these days. She discussed her personal life, or lack thereof, during The Late, Late Show on Tuesday where host James Corden congratulated her for Thank U, Next currently being the No.1 album in the U.S.

“Honestly, I was so excited you asked me to do this today because I usually don’t have anything to do other than just make songs and rehearse and that’s it,” she told Corden. “Personal life still nonexistent.”

While Grande is active on both Instagram Stories and Twitter, her competitor couldn’t care less about numbers. Gomez has reportedly shied away from Instagram following her decision to enter a treatment facility in October 2018 to help with her anxiety and depression. The “Back To You” singer wrote on Instagram that being online amplifies her anxiety and depression and she wishes others would “chill out” in regards to her massive social media following.

“As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” Gomez shared.