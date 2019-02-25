Jason Momoa & Emilia Clarke Have Swoon-Worthy ‘Game Of Thrones’ Reunion

With all the fashion, fun, and excitement of the Oscars, two stars took the time to cozy up for a fan-favorite reunion. Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke bumped into each other on the red carpet — and took a pause to snap a pic and reminisce about their time together while working on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

In a couple of photos posted by Momoa to Instagram cataloging the fun evening, the duo cuddled up while smiling widely for the camera. Clarke — who still plays the iconic role of Khaleesi on the buzz-worthy series that’s wrapping up with it’s final season this year — has always remained close to Momoa, who played her husband, Khal Drogo, on the show. The two have been consistently in touch, and take the time out to support each other on social media — much to the delight of their fans.

Momoa frequently shares his former co-stars success, captioning stills from Game of Thrones to Instagram, while expressing his support for Clarke in her role as Daenerys Targaryen. Though the duo have not worked together since Momoa’s exit after the first season, he is still a huge fan of Clarke — and of the show.

Clarke looked stunning in the set of photos, one of which included Momoa’s wife, fellow actress Lisa Bonet. She wore a soft purple Balmain dress, and pulled her newly brunette locks up in a low, chic bun. The Me Before You actress accessorized with a pair of dangly, diamond earrings, and some chunky, silver rings that complemented her sparkly attire flawlessly.

Momoa wore a baby pink tuxedo, and floored his fans by wearing a matching scrunchie — a 90’s inspired hair tie that’s making a huge comeback right now — around his wrist, should his iconic, flowing locks get in the way of partying with the Hollywood elite. Comments came pouring in over the accessory, and his followers loved the throwback look and the fact that Momoa can make anything look “cool.”

Bonet, Momoa’s wife of one year, also looked flawless in a Fendi Couture dress in the same muted rose as her hubby’s tux, as Us Weekly shared. She pulled her dark hair back in an elegant ponytail, and accessorized with a pair of teardrop-style earrings and a metallic purse covered in shades of rose and lilac. In the pic of the trio smiling excitedly over the reunion, Momoa called his wife and his former costar his “Queens.”

The Aquaman star showed his support for Clarke, who he said in the caption of one of his posts that he is “so proud” of. Fans went wild for the reunion, and Momoa’s post was liked by his followers over 1 million times since he posted the snap.