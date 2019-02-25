Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Planning Private Getaway To ‘Hash Things Out,’ Per ‘Radar’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce has been all but easy, and now, Radar reports, the two are taking an unconventional step to try and get past their differences.

According to a source, the once iconic couple are reportedly planning a private getaway in hopes that a change of scenery will help the pair settle some of their feelings toward each other following their split — which the insider revealed has cost them “an absolute fortune in legal fees.”

“Now they’re going to try a brand new, relaxed setting outside of LA where they’ll have uninterrupted privacy and a long weekend to try and hash things out,” the source explained to Radar.

Brad and Angelina will not be taking the trip solo, however, as they will be accompanied by their legal aides. The former couple will also be staying in separate rooms and will likely “keep their distance” during the evening time after they’ve spent some time trying to work things out between them.

The pair’s six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne — will not be making the trip with their parents, as the informant revealed they would be staying on the home front in Los Angeles with their nannies.

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Plan Secret Getaway to Set Aside Differences – Radar Online https://t.co/FwuCUeV3br — Angelina Jolie (@AngeliJolie24x7) February 25, 2019

The A-listers, formerly known as “Brangelina” by fans, were together for more than a decade and married in 2014 until Angelina filed for divorce in September of 2016 citing irreconcilable differences. The split led to a bitter custody battle between the two, which they finally reached an agreement regarding just a few months ago at the end of 2018.

While there are few specific details regarding the agreement, which Angelina’s attorney Samantha Bley DeJean explained to E! News was to “protect the best interests of the kids,” it is known that it “eliminates the need for a trial.”

Despite this major issue in their split being resolved, it appears that there are still some hard feelings between the two. A source recently told Hollywood Life that despite being the one to file for divorce, Angelina is still having trouble dealing with the end of her marriage.

According to the source, the actress “still struggles with a lot of lingering resentment towards Brad.”

“She wanted to stay together forever, and it’s hard for her to see him,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, as the Inquisitr previously noted, Brad is “ready to find love again” following his high profile divorce. The star has been linked to MIT professor Neri Oxman and Charlize Theron and sparked romance rumors with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston after showing up to her 50th birthday party earlier this year.