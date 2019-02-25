Wendy Williams Receives Eerie Warning From Longtime Friend, Charlamagne Tha God, Amid Return To Talk Show

Wendy Williams is ready to make her return to daytime television, but people are wondering if she’s making the right decision so soon. Over the last few weeks, there have been numerous reports about Wendy Williams’ health, her marriage, and the drama going on behind the scenes of The Wendy Williams Show.

The talk show’s uncertain future has also been a major topic of discussion, but Wendy’s return may suggest things are getting back to normal. However, Charlamagne Tha God isn’t so sure about that.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, The Breakfast Club radio host was asked about his former boss and her husband, Kevin Hunter. According to Celebrity Insider, Charlamagne shared his opinion of Kevin while issuing an eerie warning for Wendy Williams. Surprisingly, “I don’t f**k with Kevin. I think he’s a terrible human being. I will just tell you that I hope Wendy Williams wakes up before one day she doesn’t wake up.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Charlamagne and Kevin’s strained business relationship. When Charlamagne was fired from Wendy Williams’ radio show, Kevin was reportedly the person who fired him over a bad business deal.

Although the two ended on a relatively sour note, during a previous interview with People magazine last year, Charlamagne said that he never truly understood why he and Wendy Williams fell out, as she wasn’t involved in his disagreement with Kevin.

“I don’t have an issue. I can’t say that for [Williams and Hunter]. I know why me and her husband fell out, but I don’t know what he said to her. I don’t know what her perception is of why her husband says ‘We don’t mess with him no more.'”

Over the last several weeks, many people close to Wendy Williams have spoken out about her personal and professional life. The most perplexing comments have actually come from Kevin’s own mother, who claims her son has been physically abusive to Wendy throughout their marriage. Charlamagne’s latest comments have also led many to believe he knows more than he’s saying.

Could Charlamagne have witnessed questionable behavior between Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter?

At this point, no one knows because Charlamagne didn’t go into detail to explain why he was warning Wendy Williams. Despite the ongoing rumors about Wendy and Kevin’s marriage, the talk show host has refuted all rumors and she’s made it clear she stands by her husband.