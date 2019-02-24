Robert Kraft Reportedly Partied With ‘Hot Asian Women’ Before Super Bowl, Same Time As His Alleged Spa Visits

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft was reportedly spotted hanging out with a group of “hot” young Asian women before the Super Bowl, the same time period that police in Florida say the billionaire was paying visits to a spa that served as a front for a human trafficking and prostitution ring.

The New York Post reported on Sunday that Kraft was seen hanging out with the Asian women on the beach near his high-priced condo just days before the Patriots competed in Super Bowl LIII. Witnesses told the newspaper that the 77-year-old Kraft had the women around his house. It was not clear if any of the women were connected to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, where Kraft was allegedly caught on video paying for sex acts with the staff of women brought to America from Asia.

A report from USA Today noted that police in Florida had been investigating the prostitution operation for more than four months, and this week charged a number of people with both soliciting prostitution and operating the ring. Kraft is accused of paying for sex acts, with the average free for massages at the spa running between $59 and $79, and police saying that sex acts cost more.

Police have not said if Robert Kraft is suspected of any violations beyond his visits to the spa that was allegedly a front for prostitution, so there is no indication that reports of him being spotted with young women at this condo before the Super Bowl are connected to any criminal wrongdoing. Kraft is a widower following the death of his wife, Myra, and he has been linked to 40-year-old Ricki Noel Lander. The two have reportedly been dating on and off since 2012, though it is not clear how serious the relationship might be, as Lander gave birth to a daughter that does not belong to Kraft during the time they were dating.

Kraft could face up to 60 days in jail if convicted of the misdemeanor offense. He could face a big punishment from the NFL as well, with Commissioner Roger Goodell given wide leeway to punish players and team officials who violate the league’s personal conduct policy. The league has stated that it holds high-ranking team officials and owners to a higher standard, so Kraft could face a lengthy suspension and fines of up to $500,000.

Fining Robert Kraft the maximum allowable NFL owner fine of $500,000, based on median net worth in America and Kraft’s net worth of $6.6B, is the equivalent of fining the average fan $2.87. pic.twitter.com/78Xu8iqRA9 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 23, 2019

Kraft faces misdemeanor charges for soliciting a prostitute after being caught up in the sting, which nabbed hundreds of men, including fellow billionaire John Childs.