Peter Frampton Gets Support From Celebrity Friends After Revealing Rare Disease Will End His Touring Career

The 'Frampton Comes Alive!' legend has announced a devastating diagnosis, but he's keeping a positive attitude as famous fans shower him with love and support.

Peter Frampton is saying farewell to touring, but he has the support of fans and friends from all over the world. The 68-year-old singer and guitar legend has revealed that he suffers from a rare degenerative muscle disease, inclusion-body myositis (IBM). Frampton was diagnosed with the rare disease—which could eventually affect his ability to play the guitar—nearly four years ago after falling off a stage, as previously shared by The Inquisitr, but he first began showing symptoms of the disorder eight years ago.

Frampton, who kept his diagnosis secret from family and friends for years, told CBS This Morning that his upcoming tour, Peter Frampton Finale – The Farewell Tour, will be his last. Frampton admitted that while he is still able to play “great” right now, he may not be able to in another year’s time. The legendary musician added that he has been playing guitar for 60 years, since he was just eight years old, and that he had had a “good run.”

Frampton also explained that he wanted to end his 50-year touring career while he’s still a proficient performer.

“The reason I’m calling it the ‘farewell tour is because I know that I will be at the top of my game for this tour and I will make it through this and people won’t be saying, ‘Oh you know, he can’t play as good.’ I can. But we just don’t know for how long.”

After Peter Frampton announced his devastating IBM diagnosis, famous celebrity friends took to social media to show their support for the music legend.

Actor Ed Asner revealed that he personally talked to Frampton about his condition, while comedian Richard Lewis looked back on his long friendship with the singer.

Other stars, including actor Michael McKean and musicians Mark McGrath, Julian Lennon, and Nils Lofgren all offered support to the “Baby, I Love Your Way” singer. Original MTV VJ Martha Quinn also rallied up love and positive energy for Peter Frampton with the hopes for a possible “Miracle Tour” in the future. Peter Frampton also responded to some of the messages, which you can see below.

As I told @peterframpton privately. I hold him in my prayers. He is family and I send love to him and his beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/I6Kh4qVsAq — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) February 24, 2019

Peter, I cherish our long friendship more than I worship your playing. Your millions of fans love you and know that you’ll handle this health setback like your iconic riffing on your guitar. ❤️????RL

@ Peter Frampton pic.twitter.com/xmMzVp5BUU — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) February 24, 2019

I wish you all the best going forward to you and your family, your music will always touch our souls! — Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) February 23, 2019

We will be seeing you are tour. @peterframpton Travel well. Cheers https://t.co/pv02ixRfqe — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) February 23, 2019

If a lot of love helps, Peter, I'm thinking you're golden. So say ALL of us. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 23, 2019

Sending My Best to Peter… ???????? He's always been up there in My list of Top Guitarists & Songwriters… Wore… https://t.co/Dx0XQObzEn — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) February 23, 2019

Do you, you…feel like I do? I feel like sending you @peterframpton as much love and positive energy as I can your way. Here's the Miracle Tour! ❤️ https://t.co/HfEL5nZMxT — Martha Quinn (@MarthaQuinn) February 24, 2019

Indeed, while Peter Frampton has announced the premature end of his 50-year touring career, he holds out hope that if a promising drug trial works out, he could be back.

“If this is the farewell tour, then maybe if the drug trial works, there’ll be the miracle tour,” Peter Frampton teased.

Peter Frampton shot to fame in 1976 with the release of the live double album, Frampton Comes Alive. The former Humble Pie lead guitarist’s live solo album, which included the songs “Show Me the Way” and “Do You Feel Like We Do” and included the singer’s introduction to the squawking guitar Talk Box effect, made Frampton such a superstar that during his July 1976 show at Anaheim Stadium, the Secret Service escorted Jack Ford, son of then-U.S. President Gerald Ford, backstage to meet the singer, according to Billboard.

More than 40 years later, Peter Frampton’s final U.S. show is scheduled for Oct. 12 in San Francisco, with the possibility of a short European leg next spring, depending on his health.