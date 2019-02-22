John Legend Credits Wife Chrissy Teigen For ‘Changing’ His Career

John Legend couldn’t have improved in his career without his muse, Chrissy Teigen. The singer opened up about his wife and how she changed his music in the best way during an interview with The New York Times this week. According to Legend, it all began when he wrote “All of Me” in 2013.

“‘All of Me’ wouldn’t have existed without our relationship and that song put me on a higher career plane,” the “Preach” singer explained.

Legend and Teigen tied the knot in September 2013 after several years of dating. The newlyweds appeared in a romantic music video for “All of Me” just one month later.

The crooner continued on to explain that his relationship with Teigen has “heightened” both of their profiles.

“There are people who enjoy our relationship and that has a halo effect on everything we do. Brands buy into it,” Legend said. “A lot of deals that we end up doing are done with the knowledge that our profile is raised because we’re together.”

As fans know, Teigen is very open about her life at home with Legend on social media. She has gained a following of over 12 million on Twitter because of her often witty and relatable stories.

The model turned chef is also known to advocate for realistic body standards and has been transparent about her postpartum weight struggles.

“She’s authentic. No matter who she would’ve been with, she would be funny, she would be interesting and she would be compelling to follow,” Legend explained, according to Entertainment Tonight. “People get the sense she’s one of them.”

Teigen’s lighthearted and quirky personality has helped Legend to loosen up a bit, according to the singer. Fans love to see the couple exchange quips on Twitter and Instagram. He admitted that without his wife, he would probably “engage more conservatively” on social media.

As a first-time coach on The Voice Season 16, Legend hopes his wife will use her social media following to get fans to vote for him. However, he also noted that Teigen does “troll” him quite a bit on social media, constantly poking loving fun at him. He’s not too sure how much she will do to help the cause.

Legend’s relationship with Teigen can be traced back to 2007 when they first met on the set of his “Stereo” music video, Time reported. The two casually dated for a few months before officially getting together. From there, Legend proposed in 2011. They now share a daughter, Luna, 2, and a son, Miles, 9 months.