‘Groveling’ Roger Stone Under A New Strict Gag Order, Won’t Be Allowed To Make Any Public Statements

Roger Stone reportedly groveled on the stand, then was slapped with a new gag order that will not allow him to make any more public statements.

The longtime adviser to Donald Trump was summoned to federal court on Thursday after he posted what was seen as a threatening picture of Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is overseeing the case against him. The picture, posted to Stone’s Instagram page, showed a target over the judge’s head in what many saw as a veiled threat.

As NBC News reported, Judge Jackson has now imposed a new gag order that will no longer allow Stone to make any kind of public statements, including statements online on social media or indirectly through surrogates.

At the hearing, Stone was described by reporters as groveling before the judge as he made excuses for the posting.

“I am hurtfully sorry for my own stupidity. I am kicking myself, not as much as my wife is kicking me,” Stone told the court, calling the incident “a momentary lapse of judgement.”

Stone also claimed that he was under great stress from his case, where he faces allegations of lying to federal investigators about his knowledge that Wikileaks would be leaking emails stolen from Democrats in 2016. He faces a total of seven charges stemming from Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, including one count of obstruction and one count of witness tampering.

Stone has claimed his innocence and vowed to fight the charges, but told Judge Jackson on Thursday that he fears being thrown into jail. Stone also claimed that he was broke and needed to provide for his family.

“I heard political commentators talking about the likelihood that I’ll be raped in prison. It’s been a stressful situation. I’m having a hard time putting food on the table and making rent,” Stone told the court.

JUDGE: “No, Mr. Stone, I’m not giving you another chance.” Modifying conditions, says Stone cannot speak publicly about the case. https://t.co/wEN8cw2Umd — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 21, 2019

STONE: "I can only say I'm sorry yet again it was an egregious mistake." Tells judge he's sorry he abused her trust. Says he's not being paid to speak about the case. "Perhaps I talk to much, but I am under enormous pressure." — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 21, 2019

Stone’s lawyers gave assurances to the judge that he had learned his lesson, telling Judge Jackson that he would not be making any more statements. There had been some speculation that the judge could have ordered Stone to be sent to jail.

As NBC News had noted, Roger Stone remained active on Instagram up until his appearance on Thursday. The morning before his appearance, he posted a picture of himself along with merchandise he was selling to help in his defense and asking supporters to help him in his “epic fight against the anti-@realdonaldTrump Deep State.”