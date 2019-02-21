Lisa Vanderpump Appears To Blame Teddi Mellencamp For Dog Drama In ‘RHOBH’ Sneak Peek

Is she twisting things?

Lisa Vanderpump has been accused of planting a story about Dorit Kemsley and her decision to supposedly abandon her dog Lucy, which she didn’t do, in the press. However, in a sneak peek at next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she seems to be blaming Teddi Mellencamp for the ordeal.

During a cast dinner with their co-stars, things between Vanderpump and Mellencamp came to blows as Vanderpump suggested it was Mellencamp’s “gossiping” that led Kemsley and her family to look bad.

“I had no idea Teddi had been gossiping,” Vanderpump said, according to a preview clip shared by OK! Magazine on February 20.

“I never told a soul,” Teddi replied.

As fans saw during the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this month, Mellencamp and her co-star, Kyle Richards, first learned that Kemsley had failed to keep a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs during a visit to the venue to meet with Vanderpump.

During the episode, Vanderpump and her staff acted strangely as the issue was brought up. However, during a later scene, Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, were seen having a meal with Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley. During the outing, Vanderpump made it clear that she was not upset with Kemsley about the dog situation. After all, Kemsley didn’t abandon the dog. She chose to give Lucy to another family after she attacked her husband’s face and bit at her two small children, 4-year-old son Jagger and 2-year-old daughter Phoenix.

Although Vanderpump attempted to explain why Mellencamp had to have been at fault for the doggy drama becoming a hot topic, Mellencamp cut her off.

“Let me finish!” she added as the scene wrapped.

During another scene featured in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sneak peek, Lisa Rinna warned her co-stars about crossing Vanderpump.

“If you cross Lisa Vanderpump, it’s over. You know that,” Rinna said during a conversation with Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp.

While the cast appeared to be at odds at the time when next week’s episode was filmed, they seem closer than ever at this point in time. Meanwhile, Vanderpump hasn’t been seen with Mellencamp, or any other member of the cast, since September of last year.

