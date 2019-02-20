Nina Dobrev Shows Of Slim Physique In Latest Instagram Pic

The VampireDiaries alum Nina Dobrev has been making the rounds at several A-List events, as well as doing the press circuit for her new sitcom, Fam. Fans of the actress have been able to keep up with Dobrev’s latest, as she frequently shares updates to her social media platforms. She shows off the exciting trips, events, and outfits she wears — and a snap posted to her Instagram on Wednesday really turned some heads.

Dobrev showed off her slim physique in a flowing, beaded dress by fashion house LOEWE. The stunning garb, which retails for $4,450 according to the designers website, hugged the actress in all the right places while showing off her toned body. Featuring an asymmetrical hem, and multiple layers, the show stopping, white frock looked stunning on the raven haired Dobrev.

The Flatliners star accessorized the look with metallic silver, peep-toe sandals and a matching, chrome clutch. She opted to wear just a simple pair of diamond studs, so as to not take away from the intricate beadwork on the dress. She wore her dark hair in loose waves that she tied half up in the back, and rocked a dramatic side part that flattened to her head to contrast the beach-babe curls.

Dobrev wore a few sweeps of bronzer to emphasize her flawless features, and a smokey shadow to make her brown eyes stand out. She rocked a cherry red lipstick that showcased her plump pout and tied the look together perfectly.

The actress also shared a fun video of herself and her Fam costar, Odessa Segal. The duo, who both attended the Vanity Fair party, hit up the L’Oreal photo booth for some slow motion fun. Segal rocked an all black outfit which contrasted wonderfully with Debrov’s snow-white garb, and topped her look off with a leather biker jacket, and a pair of chunky, zip up boots.

In the video, the costars twirled their dresses around while making sultry faces for the camera. In the next shot, they opted for silly faces, Dobrev pulling her eyelids down and Segal sticking her tongue out — in a giggle inducing fashion.

Dobrev also shared several behind the scenes shots to her Instagram story from her night out on the town. As she does whenever she gets ready for an event, she let her fans have a glimpse of her high energy style she has when getting ready, full of laughs and loud music as her team preps her for her latest, gorgeous look.

Segal and Dobrev then hopped in an Uber with a starry-lined roof, and joked as Segal began sewing herself into her dress before the event. They shared a few laughs before hitting the party, and showed off the chemistry that they share both on and off screen.

As always, fans of Dobrev’s will be keeping an eye on her social media accounts for the next update from the gorgeous actress.