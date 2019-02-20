‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why She Has Been Absent

Whoopi Goldberg's recent health issues have kept her off the show.

Fans of The View have felt Whoopi Goldberg’s absence from the show now for a couple of weeks. The 63-year-old television personality’s co-star, Joy Behar, recently revealed the reason for Goldberg’s lack of appearances, and it boils down to health concerns. Goldberg has been unwell for the past two weeks, and her absence from the show has been meant to allow for her recovery.

“She’s not feeling well. She’s actually recovering from pneumonia. I saw her last night, and she’s very funny still, and we had big laughs. She’s getting there, she’s on the mend,” Behar said on Wednesday, according to Extra.

Goldberg has been missing from the show for nearly two weeks. Many of her fans as well as several of the show’s viewers were starting to express their concern. Goldberg’s absence fueled several rumors about why she might not be active on the show, and everything from her possibly hosting the Oscars to her departing from the show became potential reasons.

As for the rumor that Goldberg hasn’t appeared on The View because she is hosting the Oscars, Behar spoke out against that idea holding any truth.

“There are all these conspiracy theories on the Internet that she’s not really sick and she’s secretly preparing to host the Oscars. She’s not even well enough to host this show right now, let alone the Oscars,” Behar stated, according to Extra.

From the start of Goldberg’s absence, on February 6, Behar had stated on the show that Goldberg was out ill with pneumonia. Since Goldberg’s sickness, Behar has stepped into Goldberg’s shoes as the show’s lead moderator, even sitting at the table where Goldberg normally sits.

A case of pneumonia for adults over 65 can raise serious health concerns, according to Good Housekeeping, and Goldberg is 63. So, her co-workers on The View are taking the illness seriously, and are encouraging her to rest so she can get well. Since pneumonia can be so serious for adults her age, The View insists they are simply giving their star plenty of time to recover.

Some have wondered if Behar’s movement to moderating the show and Goldberg’s absence indicate that Goldberg is leaving the show. Goldberg has publicly discussed leaving the show before. However so far, at least since the start of her recent absence, she has stated nothing recently about departing.

Goldberg’s fans probably remember her September 2017 statements about wanting to quit the show. However, Goldberg does not currently appear to be considering a departure.