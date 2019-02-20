Gisele Bundchen Shares Sweet Tribute To Karl Lagerfeld On Instagram

Gisele Bundchen has joined the list of celebrities who paid homage to the recently departed designer and fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the 85-year-old Chanel creative director passed away on Tuesday morning after having been admitted to the American Hospital outside of Paris on the previous day.

Earlier today, the 38-year-old Brazilian beauty took to her Instagram page to share a heartfelt tribute to Lagerfeld, recounting the day when she first met the legendary fashion icon 20 years ago. The gorgeous supermodel, who is famously married to six-time Super Bowl-winner Tom Brady, shared a lovely photo of herself and Lagerfeld together, painting a sweet picture of the man who inspired so many people and touched so many lives in the fashion world.

“He was one of the sweetest and most gentle men I have ever met,” Gisele wrote in the photo description.

“I feel so lucky that I got to know him and will always remember his powerful presence.”

The heartwarming photo of Lagerfeld and Gisele struck a sensitive chord with her 15.3 million Instagram followers. The snapshot garnered a little shy of 250,000 likes within just two hours of having been posted. In addition, nearly 820 people took the time to comment on the photo, leaving sweet messages of condolence to the departed designer.

“What a man, an icon, one classy talented man,” wrote one person, while another quipped, “Icons live forever!”

As she often does in her Instagram posts, Gisele translated the photo caption in her native language as well to make sure that her message got across to all of her supporters back home. This encouraged her fans to reply in Portuguese, with many people writing to pay their respects to the recently deceased designer.

While many celebrities – including Donatella Versace, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, British designer Victoria Beckham, and supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid – penned loving tributes to Karl Lagerfeld on social media soon after his passing, not everyone shared the same positive opinion of the Chanel creative director. British actress Jameela Jamil had a very different take on the designer and she wasn’t shy about sharing it to the public.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the Good Place actress labeled Lagerfeld a “ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist,” per a recent report from the Inquisitr.

Judging by some of the comments posted to Gisele’s photo, it seems that Jamil is not alone in chastising the designer for his constant fat-shaming and criticism of overweight people.

“He was from another era/time and because of his stature in the fashion world given a ‘pass.’ Hopefully those in his position in the industry have learned and evolved a healthier view,” wrote one of Gisele’s Instagram followers.

In a lengthy message, the same person praised the supermodel for being “a wonderful role model, not only in fashion style and beauty […] but in healthy mind and body, along with your charitable heart.”