NBA Rumors: GSW May Consider Pairing Stephen Curry With Giannis Antetokounmpo If Durant Leaves In Free Agency

According to Marc Stein of New York Times, the Golden State Warriors have "internally mused" chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo If Kevin Durant leaves in the 2019 NBA free agency.

The Golden State Warriors are currently focused on winning their third consecutive NBA championship title, but when the 2018-19 NBA season is over, they will need to make a tough decision regarding some of their core players who will be hitting the free agency market. Klay Thompson has already expressed his desire to stay long-term and finish his NBA career in Golden State, but Kevin Durant hasn’t given any assurance that he will re-sign with the Warriors this summer.

If they succeed to win another NBA championship title, there are speculations that Durant will be leaving the Warriors to face the next biggest challenge of his NBA career. The Warriors are still expected to do everything they can to bring Durant back, but they have already started making plans if he ever decides to sign somewhere else in the 2019 NBA free agency. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Warriors have “internally mused” targeting Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks in the event they lose Durant next summer.

“Yet it’s likewise undeniably true that Steph and Giannis are buddies who are both represented by the same agency (Octagon) and share a mutual admiration that has resulted in Curry and Antetokounmpo selecting each other first overall with the No. 1 overall picks as captains in the first two All-Star drafts. I can promise you, furthermore, that the Warriors have internally mused about a run at Giannis — however futile it may prove to be — in the event they can’t convince Kevin Durant to re-sign this summer.”

Kevin Durant continued to play coy on the swirling Knicks speculation #NBAAllStar https://t.co/Yr7qlMXbvO — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) February 17, 2019

The departure of Kevin Durant won’t take away the Warriors’ status as a legitimate title contender as long as they have the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. However, it will make them vulnerable compared to past seasons. Pairing Giannis with Curry will most likely help the Warriors protect their throne and extend their dynasty in the post-Durant era.

Unfortunately, the “Greek Freak” won’t be become an unrestricted free agent until the summer of 2021. Also, even if he has a good relationship and the same agency with Stephen Curry, it remains unknown if Antetokounmpo will really leave the Bucks for the Warriors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the few NBA superstars who aren’t fond of joining a superteam. Though their current roster is not as star-studded as the Warriors, Antetonkounmpo is very confident that the Bucks have what it takes to win an NBA championship.