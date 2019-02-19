Carrie Underwood’s 3-Year-Old Son Looks So Grown Up In Sweet New Photo

Carrie's husband, Mike Fisher, shared a sweet new photo of their eldest son.

Carrie Underwood’s eldest son, 3-year-old Isaiah, was photographed having some fun in the woods this week. The star’s husband Mike Fisher shared a sweet snap of their boy making his way through the woods on his Instagram Stories on February 18 just over a week before the little guy will celebrate his fourth birthday on February 27.

The photo showed Isaiah – who was looking all grown up – from the back as he walked with his dad. He was wearing a camo jacket, grey pants, and a pair of boots as he spent some quality time with the retired hockey player in the great outdoors.

In the caption, Fisher revealed that little Isaiah was actually wading through a creek as he told his followers on the social media site “there’s something about a creek” in the text written on the photo.

It seems as though the duo may have been getting in some father/son bonding time together just less than a month after Isaiah became a big brother to his new little brother Jacob. As the Inquisitr reported, Carrie and Mike welcomed baby Jacob into the world on January 21.

The latest snap of the little guy to be shared by the proud parents comes shortly after Fisher opened up about his life at home with his family of four and how his eldest son is growing up.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the retired hockey player spoke candidly about his private life with Carrie and his two sons during an interview for the Preds Official Podcast.

In the candid chat, Fisher revealed that it looks as though his and Underwood’s little boy could follow in his footsteps on the ice after being asked if Isaiah could be heading to the Nashville Predators just like his dad when he’s a bit older.

“I’ve taken him skating a little bit and he seems to enjoy it,” the proud dad said, adding that Isaiah is “a lot of fun” and very talkative.

David Livingston / Getty Images

“He likes to fish and I’m hoping he’s going to be a hunter,” he then added, but also joked that Carrie is hoping that won’t be a hobby he picks up.

Underwood has also been gushing over her son in recent months. Prior to giving birth to Jacob, she described her firstborn as “sweet” while revealing that he would even kiss his baby brother inside her tummy.

“He’ll be really sweet and talk to my belly and kiss my belly. He’s the sweetest little boy,” Carrie said while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in September, per People.

However, she also admitted at the time that Isaiah had no idea about how much his life was going to change when he officially became a big brother.

Carrie joked at the time, “But no kid can really know that their life is going to change… He’ll have to share Mommy.”

Shortly after that, the Inquisitr shared that Underwood became visibly emotional while backstage at the 2018 CMA Awards – which she co-hosted with Brad Paisley – in November, as she spoke to the press about wanting to be an “inspiration” to both of her children.