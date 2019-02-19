Brandi Glanville Confirms News Of Kim Richards’ Tell-All Book On Twitter After ‘RHOBH’ Return

What did she say?

Brandi Glanville recently spoke about Kim Richards’ upcoming tell-all book on Twitter.

Ahead of their return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, an All About the Real Housewives report revealed that rumors have been swirling for a while that suggest a very juicy book about Richards’ family drama and time on the Bravo TV series is coming soon.

On February 18, the outlet posted a special message Glanville shared to her friend on Twitter in which she mentioned the upcoming publication.

“I love you & goodnight @KimRichards11 can’t wait for your new book #juicy finally #spillingthetea,” Glanville tweeted.

As fans well know, Richards has been living her life in the spotlight since a very young age and has been faced with a number of run-ins with the law in the years since due to her alcohol struggles. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Richards and her sister, Kyle Richards, came to blows during the Season 1 finale when Kyle outed Richards’ alcoholism after she and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, were accused of stealing the home her mother, Kathleen Richards, passed down to them.

According to All About the Real Housewives, Richards got sober in late 2015 or early 2016 after being arrested for public intoxication in early 2015 and for shoplifting that summer.

Richards and her sister, Kyle, have had a number of ups and downs throughout the past several years and while they appear to be in a good place these days, their relationship fell apart years ago after one of Kyle’s daughters was bit by Richards’ dog Kingsley.

Last year, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richards opened up about her relationship with her sisters, including her older sister, Kathy Hilton.

“I’m good with both my sisters today. I have a great relationship with both of them,” she said in August 2018. “Family is important and I just didn’t think there’s a reason for anybody or anything to get in the way of it, so we’re all good.”

“I really love how I feel… I’m loving life. I’d have to say it’s the happiest time in my life, but being a grandmother has definitely brought out the best part of me again… he’s changed my life,” Richards continued.

Richards is currently grandma to one little boy, Hucksley, and her daughter, Brooke Wiederhorn, has a second child on the way.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.