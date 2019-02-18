‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry And Ex-Boyfriend Chris Lopez Attend Party Together, Photos Surface

Are they back together?

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are fueling rumors of a reconciled romance.

On February 18, OK! Magazine shared photos from a recent gender reveal party — and reported that both the Teen Mom 2 star and her third baby daddy posted images from the event on their social media pages, confirming they were both in attendance.

Although the photo shared on Lopez’s Instagram page did not include Lowry, it was clear that they were both there. That could mean that they are at least on good terms following their messy breakup, one which took place when Lowry was pregnant with their one-year-old son, Lux Russell.

According to the report, Lowry announced earlier this month that she would soon be hosting a gender reveal party for her friend — and apparently, the friend’s boyfriend or husband is a close friend to Lopez.

“I’m hosting a gender reveal for my friends this weekend & still haven’t found a cool way for them to find out everything I see has been done a bunch of times,” Lowry wrote online.

While Lowry didn’t seem to have a good grip on what was happening at the event at the time of her message, the event appeared to go off without a hitch days ago. In photos posted from the party, an adorable bumblebee theme was on full display.

Lowry and Lopez may be on good terms with one another at this point in time, but on Instagram, Lowry hasn’t posted any photos of Lopez on her page since October of last year.

Earlier this month, Lowry opened up about her current dating life. She said that she is no longer willing to expose her love life to the cameras of Teen Mom 2, due to one of her past partners selling stories about her to press.

“I just am nervous to date somebody else on TV, and give them that platform to essentially use against me,” Lowry explained to Hollywood Life. “I just want to be really careful moving forward in any relationship to just keep it private. I definitely don’t want any more relationships on TV in any way, shape or form.”

As for marriage, she added, “I always go back and forth with it, like I would never do it again. But, I think in the right situation with the right person, I think so.”

To see more of Lowry and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.