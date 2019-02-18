Jessica Simpson Is ‘Doing Great’ As She Gets Ready To Welcome Third Child, According To Sister Ashlee Simpson

Jessica Simpson has been updating her fans with photos of her third pregnancy on Instagram. Although the soon-to-be mother of three hasn’t given birth just yet, her sister Ashlee recently revealed that Jessica is “doing great.”

According to a report from US Weekly, Ashlee Simpson spoke out about her sister’s pregnancy at the Hollywood Beauty Awards and said, “she’s doing great. Almost there. That ending, you’re like, ‘Okay, I’m ready.'”

It’s unclear exactly when Jessica is due to give birth, but fans can only speculate that the singer is getting close to her due date. Last month, Jessica had a small baby shower for her baby girl. Her sister Ashlee was in attendance as well as the singer’s mother and her daughter Maxwell. Photos posted to Instagram showed the singer dressed in a white dress complete with a pink-and-gold flower crown. One photo showed Jessica and her family standing under a sign that read “Birdie’s Nest,” which led some fans to believe that may be the name Jessica and her husband chose for their third child. Jessica hasn’t yet confirmed the baby name, though.

Although this pregnancy has been hard for the singer, she has kept her sense of humor the whole way through and has been open and honest about her struggles with her fans. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jessica shared a photo of herself holding a toilet seat to Instagram and warned fans what not to do when pregnant. In the caption, she revealed that if you are pregnant, you should not “lean back” on a toilet.

Jessica also shared photos of her swollen feet at the beginning of January. She also revealed that she had been suffering from sciatica pain and bronchitis. However, in early February, Jessica was feeling a little better and took advantage of the weather and the fact that she was feeling okay to “walk out” some of her anxiety. She shared a photo to Instagram showing herself ready for her walk wearing sunglasses and an orange hat.

Most recently, Jessica revealed to her fans that she was suffering from acid reflux. Apparently, the acid reflux was so bad that the singer needed to resort to sleeping in a sleep recliner.

Jessica hasn’t posted to Instagram since Valentine’s Day when she shared a photo of her with her husband Eric Johnson and exclaimed that her husband has “taken” her heart, adding that he has “loved her in every perfect way.”