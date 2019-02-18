Deion Sanders Proposes To Tracey Edmonds, Takes To Instagram With Sentimental Post To Wife-To-Be

After several years of dating, Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds are finally making things official. According to The Jasmine Brand, the former NFL Hall of Famer recently popped the big question and Tracey gladly accepted. Now, Deion wants the world to know just how much Tracey means to him.

A couple of days ago, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver took to Instagram with a breathtaking photo of him and Tracey as they looked out to sea. Deion Sanders explained how he’s grown over the years and thanked Tracey for supporting him over the last few years. It’s no secret Deion Sanders and his ex-wife Pillar had a very messy divorce that consisted of ongoing feuds over their finances and children. After 11 years of marriage, things took a tumultuous turn for the worst. There was even a time when Pilar ended up behind bars and ultimately lost her right to see her three children with Deion.

In fact, the two were embroiled in a heated child custody battle for years. In the Instagram post, Deion alluded to his previous relationship and possibly other acquaintances although he did not mention his ex-wife, by name. He recalled many disheartening moments in his life where there was “stealing, manipulation, plotting, sabotage, ignorance, anger, jealousy, bitterness, and hatred.” However, Deion has made it clear he’s in a much better place now.

“I’ve grown so much thru this journey we call life & at this age & stage I just want my Peace and someone to share it with along with all the blessings God has for me. @traceyeedmonds thank u for being you & having my back and loving me for ME not Prime but ME.”

Deion Sanders went on to explain how Tracey Edmonds changed his life for the better. “You made my yesterday memorable, my today unforgettable and my tomorrow Manageable regardless of what I face because of your presence. You’re a real woman baby a grown woman. The 1st time is saw u I knew u were it.”

Deion’s latest Instagram post follows his recent engagement announcement. Last week, Deion and Tracey revealed their plans to finally seal the deal. Almost immediately after they announced their engagement, tons of fans flooded Deion’s social media accounts congratulating him and Tracey on the next chapter in their lives. Deion and Tracey began dating in 2010. While the two do not have children together, they have a total of seven from previous relationships.

There is no confirmed date set for their upcoming wedding. However, there is speculation the ceremony will likely take place later this year.