New ‘Avengers’ Theory Explains Relationship Between Thanos And Tony Stark

Both men are "cursed with knowledge."

A new complex theory for Avengers: Endgame is taking Reddit by storm and fans across the globe are jumping on it. This time around, the theory focuses on Thanos and Tony Stark, namely in their similarities. When the two Marvel giants meet one another on Titan in Infinity War, Thanos makes it known that he knows who Tony is. When Tony questions how he knows him, Thanos replies that they are both “cursed with knowledge.”

The new theory by Redditor burghguy3 suggests both Thanos and Tony have visions of the future. Tony had a very memorably vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron where he sees all of his superhero friends dead in a pile on top of one another, and also had a very real dream of his future with Pepper Potts. This dream was brought up in Infinity War where he felt that Pepper was pregnant, even though she denied being so.

Thanos also had visions of his home planet Titan in shambles and tried to stop its destruction before being cast out. The theory believes Thanos has seen visions of the future where the universe is in complete chaos due to overpopulation and he wants to acquire the stones to prevent it from happening.

The more complex part of the theory believes Thanos and Tony are receiving their visions from the Quantum Realm. This kind of message from the realm was seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp when Janet Van Dyne was communicating to her husband, Hank Pym, and daughter, Hope Van Dyne, through Scott Lang.

Who or what that is sending these visions to Thanos and Tony remains to be seen, and it may not even be seen at all since the theory is very out there, to say the least. The theorist claims the visions could be sent from Eternity and Death which have been mentioned before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

To say Thanos was being controlled by someone or something else would completely undermine him as a villain, but there would need to be a new big bad once he is inevitably defeated by the Avengers to carry on the next several phases of the MCU.

