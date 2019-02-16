Gary Martin Identified As Gunman Who Opened Fire In Aurora Plant

Gary Martin has been identified as the suspect who opened fire at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora on Friday, shooting multiple people in an attack that left both police and civilians wounded.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon, with police saying Martin opened fire with a pistol fitted with a laser sight before being “neutralized” by police. As ABC 7 Chicago reported, those inside the plant say Martin was firing indiscriminately.

A woman named Tameka Martin confirmed the reporter Patrick Smith that the shooter was her brother, Gary Martin. She said that Gary had recently lost his job at the Henry Pratt Company and was very upset.

The Henry Pratt Company makes a variety of valves at the Aurora plant. Employees told CBS Chicago that they sheltered in place during the afternoon after Martin started the shooting at approximately 1 p.m. local time.

Nearby buildings and schools were put on lockdown during the shooting until reports that the suspect had been killed.

Police have not yet released further information on Aurora shooting suspect Gary Martin, including a possible motive for the attack.