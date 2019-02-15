Carrie Underwood Stuns In Valentine’s Day Selfie With Husband Mike Fisher Three Weeks After Baby

Mike shared a sweet Valentine's photo with his wife.

Carrie Underwood stunned in a new selfie shared by her husband Mike Fisher for Valentine’s Day. The retired NHL star uploaded a sweet snap of himself with his wife of almost nine years to his Instagram Stories account on February 14, which appeared to show that the twosome opted for a more low-key celebration this year just three weeks after welcoming their second child into the world.

The couple – who are parents to two boys, 3-year-old Isaiah and 3-week-old Jacob – both shared a smile for the camera in the photo posted online this week while Mike decorated the cute snap with two emojis with hearts for eyes to show off his love for the country star.

Though it’s not clear from the photo whether or not Underwood and Fisher called in a babysitter and ventured outside to celebrate the romantic holiday together, they did appear to be a little more dressed down as they cuddled up for the selfie.

The athlete opted for a camo jacket and gray T-shirt for the cute date night with his wife, while Underwood – who looked stunning mere weeks after giving birth to baby Jacob – appeared to be sporting a blue Jimmy Kimmel Live! top and a delicate necklace as she leaned in toward the former Nashville Predators captain.

Check out the cute Valentine's Day selfie Mike shared to Instagram Stories! #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/xBbBPuQGqb — Carrie Underwood UK (@CarrieU_UK) February 15, 2019

But while the snap didn’t give too much away about just how they spent their latest Valentine’s Day together, as the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Carrie did reveal the one thing she was hoping to get from her husband Mike Fisher this year.

Revealing what she wanted for her very first Valentine’s Day as a mom of two, the singer admitted that all she was really looking for was some yummy chocolates.

“Chocolate’s every woman’s friend,” Underwood recently shared. “In their time of need or in their time of happiness or in their time of sadness or madness, chocolate is my friend.”

Underwood then teased the exact sweets she was hoping for. “Anything with caramel in it… White chocolate’s good too. You can’t beat some good white chocolate,” she said.

But while she didn’t share any snaps with her fans on her own social media pages this Valentine’s Day, the star did celebrate the holiday with a little help from her latest single, “Love Wins.”

Carrie’s team tweeted out a link to her Valentine’s playlist inspired by the song and also encouraged her 8.4 million Twitter followers to send sweet messages to each other with special online cards which included lines from the track taken from her latest album, Cry Pretty.

As reported by Elle, Carrie and Mike welcomed baby Jacob into the world on January 21 and confirmed his arrival just two days later on January 23. Both posted sweet photos of their new baby boy – as well as photos of themselves and son Isaiah cuddling him – on social media.

The Inquisitr reported shortly after that Carrie then shared a sweet tribute to her youngest son online by updating her bio to include his name.