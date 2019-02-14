Rosie O’Donnell Pens Unusual Poem About Donald Trump On Twitter — ‘Ur Going Down Donald’

Rosie O’Donnell penned a special Twitter poem dedicated to President Donald Trump in which she declares he is “going down.” The comedian took to the social media platform to respond to a conversation that was circulating regarding a tweet by the president in which he addressed border security, as Fox News recently reported.

“[A] world of illusion and lies – bold faced / shame free lies ur/ going down donald who blocks me still / u cowardly fraud / i saw thru u always / that got to u / a woman with no fear / a con man – he / a bad one,” reads the poem she posted on Tuesday, February 12.

According to the Fox News report, O’Donnell’s artistic expression came to her after the president took to Twitter to thank Republicans for negotiating a deal with “the Radical Left” over border security earlier in the day, sparking a host of reactions from critics and supporters alike.

“I want to thank all Republicans for the work you have done in dealing with the Radical Left on Border Security. Not an easy task, but the Wall is being built and will be a great achievement and contribution toward life and safety within our Country!” Trump’s wrote on Twitter.

The former The View host shared her poem after a critic, comedian Tony Posnanski, tweeted a response to Trump’s tweet, arguing the president will not get any funding for his “vanity wall” but will continue to pretend it will get built to con the people who buy his “Make America Great Again” hats.

"Rosie O'Donnell writes strange poem about Donald Trump: 'ur going down'" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/R4MuZJ1Ojx pic.twitter.com/ytcuzgLmi4 — Citi-Digests (@CDigests) February 14, 2019

a world of illusion and lies – bold faced shame free lies ur going down donald who blocks me still

u cowardly fraud i saw thru u always

that got to u

a woman with no fear a con man – he

a bad one — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 13, 2019

This is far from being the first time O’Donnell clashed with the president. As a separate Fox News article noted, the former talk show said in October on MSNBC that she wishes that the U.S. armed forces would remove Trump from the White House. She has also previously stated that she became physically ill the day Trump won the election, the same report expanded.

More recently, O’Donnell went as far as to predict that the president will be arrested before the next election cycle, a report by the Hill pointed out on January 17. She was responding to a question by TMZ regarding whether she believed Trump would be re-elected in 2020, to which she said she doesn’t believe so because he will be sent to prison before then, the report continued.

As the report by the Hill pointed out, Trump has called O’Donnell in the past a “loser” and a “pig,” while the comedian has referred to him repeatedly as treasonous and “mentally unstable.”