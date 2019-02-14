‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Samantha Morton Doesn’t See Alpha As A Villain

'To me, I don't see that I'm playing a villain at all,' Samantha Morton says about her character, Alpha.

The advent of the new group called the Whisperers has been a long time coming in AMC’s The Walking Dead. Comic book fans have been looking out for this group for seasons now and already have a lot to say about predicting what will happen when the Whisperers clash with the other communities. Now, as Alpha (Samantha Morton) has been introduced in the mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead Season 9, the actress who plays this character would like to go on record to say she doesn’t see Alpha as a villain.

According to the latest interview Samantha Morton did with Entertainment Weekly, she views Alpha, who is the leader of the Whisperers, as “incredibly powerful, awe-inspiring woman, with so much courage and strength and love, weirdly.”

“To me, I don’t see that I’m playing a villain at all. I’m playing somebody with absolute determination and conviction in her beliefs, and in a way, almost kind of evangelical with it.”

Samantha also states that it makes sense to Alpha to break away from the social norms that ran everyone’s lives prior to the apocalypse. In addition, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Morton endorses Alpha’s behavior on The Walking Dead.

She also doesn’t believe that Alpha is a psychopath, either.

“I haven’t played any scenes whereby it’s about pleasure, and I think that when you look at psychopaths, they get pleasure from their actions, whereas Alpha, it is just what this is about,” Morton explains. “She is leading an army, and she’s clever, and if somebody crosses her, then it’s different.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Alpha and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) will strike up a surprising “mutual respect” for each other. So, perhaps this relationship will help to show the audience just what Morton means by her character.

And according to the new Episode 10 photos released by Entertainment Weekly, it also looks like fans will get a look into the backstory of Alpha in the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead.

Of course, viewers will have to tune into future episodes of The Walking Dead Season 9 to find out more about this new character.

Season 9 of AMC's The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, February 10, 2019. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Episode 9 is titled "Adaptation"