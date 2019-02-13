Jessica Simpson Shares Her Solution To Severe Pregnancy Acid Reflux In Hilarious Instagram Post

Jessica Simpson has candidly talked about her pregnancy, often taking to her Instagram to share the difficulties she’s been facing as she waits for her third child to make her big entrance. On Tuesday, the singer and fashion designer once again took to the social media platform, but this time she shared what she did to help fight severe pregnancy acid reflux.

She bough her very own sleep recliner, she explained in the caption of the humorous post. In the photo, the 38-year-old star is featured lounging in the light brown recliner wearing a cozy dark sweater with a faux fur collar and a matching top, which she paired with tie-dye pants and a headband tied around her hair. She is wearing a pair of comfy Fendi slippers on her feet, which are stretched onto a footrest.

The camera captures her from above as she throws a thumbs up sign in the direction of the onlooker. The “With You” singer is wearing a face full of makeup, consisting of eyeliner and mascara, as she makes a playfully annoyed facial expression for the photo.

The snapshot, which the soon-to-be mother-of-three shared with her 4.5 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 47,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments in under 45 minutes of being posted at the time of this writing.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the singer took to the comments section to laugh at her post and to share how much they relate to her struggle.

“Ugggh I had that too! Mine never went away tho,” one user wrote.

“she is the realest celebrity pregnant person ever,” another user praised her.

As the Daily Mail recently pointed out, Simpson’s exact due date remains unclear, adding that it can’t be far until the reality star-turned-fashion designer greets her bundle of joy. The report estimates that Simpson was around four months pregnant when she announced her happy news. On September 18, Simpson shared that she and husband Eric Johnson were going to welcome a new baby girl into their family. She announced the news in an Instagram post featuring their daughter Maxwell, 6, and son Ace, 5, releasing pink balloons into the air.

As the Inquisitr recently noted, Simpson has used social media to open up about swollen feet, sciatica, and a lengthy bout of bronchitis, as well as her struggles with anxiety and insomnia. In a recent Instagram post, Simpson shared a photo of her children, adding that she is only being able to deal with the struggles relating to her pregnancy because she knows the reward is having another cutie pie.