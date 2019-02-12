Denise Garcia Shows Off Her Unreal Physique Pumping Iron In Hot Instagram Video After Split With Lonzo Ball

Denise Garcia is showing off her revenge body after a much-publicized split with Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball.

The mother of Lonzo’s baby girl — and a fixture of the Ball in the Family reality television series — took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a video of herself putting in some serious work in the gym and showing off her tight physique in the meantime. The video was a viral hit with fans, with many leaving comments on how great she’s looking after giving birth just last year.

“Get it sis!!!” one person commented.

Others noticed that Denise Garcia is still wearing the Big Baller Brand apparel, launched by Lonzo’s dad LaVar in 2016. Despite the odd choice of apparel, it appears that the couple is definitely kaput after Lonzo confirmed their breakup last month in an episode of Ball in the Family.

As the Express reported, Lonzo and Denise had been on the outs since the birth of their daughter, Zoey, last year. There was some much-publicized drama after Denise took a shot at Lonzo’s parenting skills, hinting that he wasn’t there for his daughter.

In January, Lonzo confirmed that they were done for good.

“As of today, me and Denise are not together,” he said. “It’s just one of those things that happened. I’ll always have love for Denise. She’s the mother of my child. She’s always cool with me no matter what.”

The Lakers guard went on to add that his priority would be Zoey, seeing his baby daughter as often as he can and making sure that she has both parents in her life. Lonzo and Denise still appear to have a close relationship despite the breakup, with Denise being spotted at Lakers games with their daughter in support of him.

Denise Garcia got some national exposure thanks to the reality show documenting the basketball aspirations of the Ball family, with Lonzo on the Lakers and his younger brothers hoping to make the NBA one day as well.

Despite their split, Denise Garcia still has some big things in the works. The short workout video she posted on Instagram linked to a longer YouTube video for something called “D Money Fitness Journey,” which will apparently highlight her workout regimen. It’s not clear yet if there’s a larger project in the works, but Garcia is getting plenty of attention for the video and still has an Instagram following of more than half a million subscribers.