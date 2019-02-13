Pro-Trump Activist Candace Owens Promotes Twitter Alternative Parler, Which Seems To Have Stalled

Owens says Parler is a place where Conservatives blocked by Twitter can express themselves.

Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk continue their tour through the United Kingdom to introduce the Brit version of Turning Point USA overseas, and in the process, they are encouraging conservatives to check out what they believe is the new Twitter alternative called Parler.

But BuzzFeed is suggesting the Parler seems to be stalling out before it really gets started. Owens continues to insist that it was conservatives that made Twitter great, and now they can do the same for Parler.

“Twitter was successful because of conservatives. Because of Donald Trump tweeting. Because of people like me and Charlie (Kirk) tweeting.”

Owens explains that for conservatives who have either been banned from Twitter or have had posts removed, Parler could be a new home base. She suggests that instead of whining about being put in “Twitter jail,” like-minded people should just migrate to a new platform.

The pro-Trump activist wants to get the message out that if conservatives all leave Twitter, it will struggle to maintain its position as the go-to place for information or the inside track for what the president is thinking.

Parler was founded by John Matze and Jared Thomson in 2018, and according to LinkedIn the founders and several key employees attended the University of Denver.

????????Get the new Parler App all Patriots have been waiting for. I just found out about it. Quite a few familiar names! (Candace, Charlie Kirk, Laura Loomer, Ryan Fournier etc). Hope to see you there. ???????? pic.twitter.com/70zzB0yYQO — Kelly (@grandmaoftwo66) December 11, 2018

Though Matze and Thomson have declined offers to be interviewed about their new venture, their site is similar to Twitter in several ways, including the layout and the ability to amplify a post with the Parler version of retweeting which is called an echo. Parler gives the user the ability to post 1,000 characters in comparison to Twitter’s 240, which gives comfort to the “long-winded.”

But BuzzFeed says that despite a handful of Trump associates, like Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale and Katrina Pierson, most of those on Parler with recognizable names have failed to post on the platform for weeks. And though she continues to plug the platform on her speaking tour, Owens has also failed to update her Parler account, last posting on January 3rd.

“These Parler updates are looking mighty fineeeeee. Tick-Tock, Twitter, Twitter!”

It’s unclear why Parler seems to have stalled, but Owens has also had some bad press coming out of her U.K. tour after making some questionable statements about Adolf Hitler, reports the Inquisitr. An audience member asked Owens about her thoughts on nationalism in Western politics, and she transitioned to Hitler.

“He was a national socialist. But if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine. The problem is that he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize.”

When the press reached out later to Owens for clarification, she referred to Hitler as a “homicidal maniacal globalist.”