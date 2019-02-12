Khloe Kardashian Shows Off New Hairstyle During Lunch Date With Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian is rocking a brand new hairstyle, and fans are loving it. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first debuted her new ‘do via Instagram with her niece, Penelope, who also got a fresh cut. However, she then showed off her shorter style while out for lunch with Penelope’s dad, Scott Disick.

According to the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian is now rocking a much shorter hairstyle. The reality star showed off her new, platinum blonde bob on Monday when she was spotted having lunch at Santino’s NY Pizza in Sherman Oaks, California, with Scott Disick.

Khloe’s new hair is much different than the extremely long, waist-length blonde hair she was sporting before the change and a step away from her usual medium length locks.

Paparazzi snapped photos of Kardashian and Disick during their lunch date. Khloe was rocking an all-black ensemble, which included a pair of form-fitting leggings, thigh-high black boots, a black T-shirt from Scott’s brand, Talentless, and a jacket over top.

The new mom also wore her signature large, gold hoop earrings, a dainty chain around her neck, and a pair of oversized sunglasses. Her new, shorter blonde hair was parted to the side and styled in straight strands.

Meanwhile, Disick donned a pair of gray pants, a black T-shirt with a gray jacket over top, and some white sneakers for the outing. He also sported a pair of sunglasses as he and Kardashian filmed scenes for their reality show together.

As many fans know, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick have remained close friends although he is no longer dating her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. During a sit down with Complex back in 2015, Khloe revealed that Scott is not only the father of her niece and nephews but also one of her very best friends.

Scott and Kourtney dated for nearly 10 years before calling off their relationship back in 2015. The pair share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and have continued to work on their co-parenting relationship.

In addition, Disick is often invited to holidays, vacations, and other gatherings as a complete member of the Kardashian family. Recently, his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, has also been tagging along with the famous brood.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors have been flying that Scott is set to propose to Sofia any day now and that the Kardashian family, including Khloe, approves.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season in March.