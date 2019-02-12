Angelina Jolie Receives Love From Friends After Brad Pitt Parties With Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie is seemingly leaning on friends in the months following her split with Brad Pitt. The actress was spotted heading to dinner with a group of pals just days after Pitt was seen attending his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party.

According to the Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie was photographed by paparazzi as she stepped out to have dinner with her friends at Rao’s Italian restaurant in L.A. on Sunday.

Jolie was seen getting a comforting hug from one of her female friends as she flashed a smile while she and her pal were waiting for a valet. The actress wore a black dress with a long, black coat over top. She sported a pair of black pumps and had a matching black handbag draped over her shoulder.

Angelina had her long, dark hair pulled back into an elegant bun at the base of her head and wore studs in her ears. She donned a full face of makeup, which included dark lashes and brows, pink blush, and pink lip color. Jolie also carried a plain brown shopping bag in her hand.

The dinner outing came just one day after Brad Pitt was seen heading to Jennifer Aniston’s star-studded birthday party. The party hosted an array of A-listers, including Pitt’s former fiance Gwyneth Paltrow, Aniston’s former boyfriend John Mayer, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jason Bateman, and many more, who all showed up to show Jen some love on her milestone birthday.

Fans were shocked to see Brad Pitt at Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party. The pair had not been seen together since before their divorce, as the actor quickly moved on to Angelina Jolie and created a family with her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jen went back and forth about whether or not to invite Brad to the bash, but ultimately wanted the party to be a celebration of her life, which Pitt was a huge part of at one time.

Looks like Brad Pitt is no longer in the "I hate Rachel Green club." https://t.co/NN5RdPkGPe — E! News (@enews) February 10, 2019

Entertainment Tonight reports that Brad wanted to be there to support Jen on her big day and that although they’ve been divorced for years, they still talk once in a while in a friendly nature.

“He came to support her, spoke to other friends of his that were there and headed out,” an insider told the outlet.

“They have each other’s cell phone number and communicate from time to time. This is nothing new. Jen and [Brad] have remained friendly,” the source added.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Aniston have all stayed quiet about the party thus far.