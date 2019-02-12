‘Teen Mom 2’ Barbara Evans Fears Jenelle Evans Is Being Kept ‘Like A Prisoner’

On Monday night, an all-new Season 9 episode of Teen Mom 2 aired on MTV. After Jenelle Evans’ 911 call was played on a recent episode of the show, viewers watched as Jenelle’s mother Barbara opened up about her daughter’s harrowing phone call. She also weighed in on her daughter’s relationship status.

According to Hollywood Life, Jenelle refused to film and Barbara spoke to head of security and explained, “Jenelle doesn’t want to film anymore because every time she makes a commitment to film, then all of a sudden David starts a fight with her and then she can’t film because if she films, then she’s going to be in trouble when she gets home.”

Barbara revealed that she tried to explain to Jenelle that filming is her job, one that she has been doing for nearly a decade. Barbara is worried about what Jenelle would do if she was no longer filming the show, wondering if her daughter would end up homeless.

Although Barbara and Jenelle have had a tumultuous relationship that has been documented since Jenelle was a teenager, there is no doubt Barbara loves her daughter and is concerned for her.

Barbara continued, “I think [David]’s hurting her. And he’s just keeping her — I can see it — it’s a domestic violence thing. And he’s keeping her like a prisoner. She can’t even leave the house.”

Jenelle and David married in September 2017. Prior to tying the knot, Jenelle gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Ensley, in January of that same year. Although David filmed with Jenelle for Teen Mom 2 for a while, he was ultimately fired from MTV.

Viewers were introduced to Jenelle Evans on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Jenelle found out she was pregnant with a son. Her son’s father has not been a part of his life, but a large part of her storyline on the new season has been around her son’s father and him wanting to be involved in his son’s life again. However, seeing as how he has not been in his son’s life, Jenelle wasn’t sure she wanted to let that happen.

Jenelle has been sharing her story on Teen Mom 2 for many years and fans have watched her highs and lows. Along with her daughter and son, she also has another son from a previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Nathan.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes of Season 9. Fans can catch up with Jenelle Evans on Monday nights.