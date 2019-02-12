‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: First-Look Image Of Dwight’s Crossover From ‘The Walking Dead’

But will Dwight be a friend or a foe to the characters in 'Fear the Walking Dead'?

When Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) told Dwight (Austin Amelio) to leave and never come back or he would kill him, it seems the character took heed. In fact, Dwight went so far as to flee all the way across the country and wind up on The Walking Dead‘s companion series, Fear the Walking Dead. Now, AMC has released the very first image of Dwight on Fear the Walking Dead.

However, the new image doesn’t reveal many details. The image shows that Dwight’s weapon of choice now seems to be an ax. While Dwight left in search of his wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista), there is no indication in this image whether he located her.

As yet, there have been no images released that shows Dwight with other characters from Fear the Walking Dead. So, it is hard to predict under what circumstances Dwight will meet up with characters from Fear. In fact, it can’t even be confirmed whether Dwight will appear as a good guy or a new villain for Fear the Walking Dead. It is also unclear whether Morgan (Lennie James) will recognize Dwight or has something to do with a possible inclusion with his group.

When news hit of Dwight’s crossover, the actor told Digital Spy that he felt blessed to have the opportunity to appear in both shows.

“For some reason, Dwight keeps getting blessed with the best of both worlds,” Austin Amelio said.

“I got to work with actors from Alexandria and the Saviors. Now I get to work with actors from Fear the Walking Dead. After a year and two months of being a really good secret keeper, that’s really exciting. I get to work with everybody in this world.”

Screen Rant has also released some other images from the upcoming Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead. However, viewers will have to tune in to Season 5 in order to find out whether these images are interconnected or not.

You can view all of the new images for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead in the gallery below.

As yet, no premiere date has been revealed for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead. However, considering Fear the Walking Dead usually follows after The Walking Dead airs, it seems likely that an April start date for Fear is most likely.

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, February 17, 2019. The show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Episode 10 is titled “Omega” and the synopsis is as follows.