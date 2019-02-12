‘Supergirl’ Co-Stars Melissa Benoist And Chris Wood Are Engaged

It’s official! Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood announced their engagement on Sunday via their Instagram accounts. E! News revealed the co-stars-turned-real-life-couple celebrated the news by sharing romantic photos of the twosome on social media. In one picture, Benoist proudly flashes her diamond engagement ring for the camera as Wood kisses her on the cheek.

Both Benoist and Wood shared the photo on their accounts, with Wood choosing to write “The happiest” in the caption.

According to Celebrity Insider, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer left her own congratulatory message for the couple.

“As a designer, it’s being a part of moments like these that mean everything. Congratulations Melissa & Chris on your engagement! Chris, when you designed this ring with me, you made some girls on the JM team wish you had a brother. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness and lots of babies!”

Benoist has a past marriage to another on-set co-star, Glee actor Blake Jenner, that lasted from 2013 to 2016. After exchanging vows in 2013, Benoist filed for divorce in late 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

Benoist and Wood’s relationship also began as co-stars. They met when Wood joined the cast as Mon-El, a love interest for Benoist’s character Kara.

Before linking up on Supergirl, Wood was already a CW veteran, appearing as Adam Weaver on The Carrie Diaries, Kai Parker on The Vampire Diaries and Jake Riley on the drama Containment. Wood is also a huge proponent of the organization Mental Health America. In October 2017, with the help of Benoist, Wood launched the website “I Don’t Mind.” The campaign works to remove the stigma around mental illnesses.

As for Benoist, she’s kept busy kicking butt for four seasons as Supergirl, which was recently renewed for a fifth. 2018 was also a big year for the actress, that saw her mark her Broadway debut as the titular character in the Broadway show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Benoist and Wood first sparked dating rumors after appearing together at LAX in March 2017. The two were spotted not long after the announcement of Chris’ split from his girlfriend and former Containment co-star, Hanna Mangan-Lawrence, in January 2017.

News of the two actors’ romance was revealed following a romantic trip to Cancun, Mexico, in March 2017. They reportedly “kissed passionately several times” and “appeared to be in their own world. “They didn’t appear to care who watched their passionate embraces,” an eyewitness said to E! News.

Supergirl was recently greenlit for a fifth season by the CW, ensuring that Benoist will be busy, both with the show and her upcoming nuptials.