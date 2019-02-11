Will Smith Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Thinking He Could Be Considering A Run For The Presidency In 2020

Will Smith has fans everywhere wondering if his recent Instagram post is a hint about the possibility of him running for president in 2020. Like many music lovers around the world, Will Smith’s focus was on the 2019 Grammy Awards. At one point during the show, Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith appeared onstage alongside Grammys host Alicia Keys, former first lady Michelle Obama, and Jennifer Lopez.

Backstage, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Michelle Obama took a moment to snap a photo together. Shortly after the photo was snapped, Will Smith took to Instagram to post it. As expected, fans liked the photo, but most of Will’s followers paid more attention to his caption.

With the photo, Will wrote, “I’m tellin’ you, Jada… We should call NEXT in the White House!”

Almost immediately after Will Smith shared the post, fans began sharing their reactions. Since Will’s caption hinted at the possibility of him considering a presidential run, fans are now wondering just how serious he is. The post has also sparked an interesting debate on the rapper/actor’s Instagram page. While some fans think Will Smith should stick to film and entertainment, others find the idea of “Will Smith the political candidate” intriguing.

The latest news follows a string of reports about the possibility of Will Smith running for president in the upcoming presidential election. Back in 2015, the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star shared his opinion of Donald Trump running for president. At the time, Will claimed Trump’s run could “force” him into politics, according to Goal Cast.

“If people keep saying all the crazy kinds of stuff they’ve been saying on the news lately about walls and Muslims, they’re going to force me into the political arena. I mean, I gotta be the president… What else would I run for?”

He continued, “The best things that have ever happened, ever, were unrealistic before they happened. So for me, I think being the biggest movie star in the world as a goal actually was too small.”

With all that’s going on in Washington, D.C., many celebrities have expressed interest in the 2020 presidential race. From The Rock and Katy Perry to Kanye West and Chris Rock, there’s a long list of celebrities considering a run for the Oval Office. While the idea of Will Smith running for president is still a bit shocking to some fans, he wouldn’t be the first to enter politics after a lengthy career in the entertainment industry.