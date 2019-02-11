‘The Voice’ Coach Kelly Clarkson Trying To Break This Bad Habit Ahead Of Talk Show Debut

Kelly Clarkson recently revealed she is trying to break this bad habit ahead of the debut of her new, eponymous talk show. The likable singer, songwriter, and The Voice coach spoke to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show about how she needs to deal with this shortcoming before she can welcome her first guest.

Apparently, the outgoing Clarkson gets so excited that she tends to speak over people. She also revealed she needs to improve her listening skills as well.

“I do need to learn. I have literally been watching — like, I’ve seen your show, tons of it. I watch all your episodes and Oprah’s and everyone’s because I’m like, ‘How do I listen?'” Clarkson told Ellen.

Clarkson admitted she talks fast and doesn’t know how to stop her own chatter. The singer also said that her show’s producer has to show her an airplane so she knows to “land” and stop talking. During her chat with DeGeneres, Clarkson spoke about her issue with interrupting people and the comedienne caught her in the act, quipping, “See how you just cut me off just now?” prompting Clarkson to say she would “practice.”

Clarkson also revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she wants to open each show singing a song as a way to calm down before sitting down with her guests. She noted that it made her feel more “comfortable” to then move forward as the show progressed.

Clarkson is currently on her “Meaning Of Life” tour with special guests Kelsa Ballerini, Brynn Cartelli, and Maggie Rose, per the singer’s official website, KellyClarkson.com. Cartelli was the winner of Season 14 of The Voice under Clarkson’s tutelage. She scored a subsequent win one season later with Chevel Shepherd.

Clarkson is also part of the Ugly Dolls animated movie, where she voices the character of Moxy. Ugly Dolls is inspired by the plush toy phenomenon launched in 2001. The film also features the voices of Nick Jonas, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Pitbull, Wang Leehom, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monáe, Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, and Lizzo.

The official Ugly Dolls website details the plot as follows.

“Moxy (Kelly Clarkson) loves her life in her town, but her curiosity about all things leads her to wonder if there ‘s anything on the other side of the mountain from Uglyville, where she and her friends live. Moxy gathers a group of her closest friends and sets off to find what’s on the other side. They discover another world led by Lou (Nick Jonas), the perfect doll in charge of training perfect recruits.”

The film’s goal is to ultimately show children that it is okay to be themselves in the world, despite their differences.

Ugly Dolls premieres on May 3. The Kelly Clarkson Show has not announced a first-air date as of this writing.