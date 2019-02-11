The Reason Brad Pitt Showed Up At Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday Party Revealed

Brad Pitt shocked fans when he was seen sneaking into Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party over the weekend.

According to Entertainment Tonight, photos of Brad Pitt arriving at Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday bash raced across the internet this weekend, as fans began to speculate about the former spouses getting back together.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Sources tell the outlet that Pitt wanted to come to Aniston’s party to support her as they’ve kept in touch in the years since their divorce.

“He came to support her, spoke to other friends of his that were there and headed out,” an insider revealed.

The source added that Brad and Jen were seen exchanging a warm hug with one another and having a brief chat before she moved on to greet her other guests. The pair allegedly didn’t have much interaction at the party, and Pitt didn’t stay at the event all night.

However, the actor did reportedly go the extra mile in hopes of not being photographed leaving the party. Sources say that staff members at the hotel where the party was held, as well as security, made it difficult for paparazzi to get a shot of him leaving his ex-wife’s bash.

Of course, Jennifer Aniston wasn’t the only one of Brad Pitt’s exes who was at the party. The actor’s former fiance Gwyneth Paltrow was also in attendance, along with Jen’s other ex-boyfriend, John Mayer.

Other stars who attended the blowout included Mayer’s other ex-girlfriend Katy Perry and her man Orlando Bloom, George Clooney and his wife Amal, Robert Downey Jr., Jason Bateman, Kate Hudson, Ellen DeGeneres, and more.

As many fans will remember, Brad and Jen were married from 2000 to 2005. The pair was Hollywood’s golden couple and stunned fans with the news of their split over a decade ago.

Pitt quickly moved on to his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, after rumors surfaced that the two were having an affair. Brad joined Angelina’s family, which consisted of two adopted children, Maddox and Pax, whom he later adopted. The pair went on to adopt a daughter, Zahara, and have three biological children, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, before calling it quits in 2017.

Meanwhile, Jennifer dated many famous faces before settling down with Justin Theroux, whom she split with last year.

Aniston and Pitt’s divorces sparked a ton of rumors about whether or not they would get back together, especially after it was revealed that they were in communication. However, an insider claims that they have simply remained “friendly” in the years since their split.

“They have each other’s cell phone number and communicate from time to time. This is nothing new. Jen and [Brad] have remained friendly,” the source claims.

Neither Jennifer Aniston nor Brad Pitt has spoken out about his appearance at the party.