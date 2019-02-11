Dua Lipa Flaunts Curvy Figure In Cleavage-Baring Outfits At The Grammys

It seems like Dua Lipa’s lucky number on Sunday was “two:” the singer wowed the Grammys in two stunning ensembles, and she left the ceremony with two awards under her belt.

The British musician first hit the red carpet in a sleeveless sparkly silver gown that hugged her insane figure and also featured a long train. The shiny ensemble also had a low-cut neckline that put her assets on display, and a beautifully layered corset that accentuated her waist and curves. As she worked her best poses for the cameras, Dua also rocked a stunning encrusted necklace that added that extra glitz to the already glamorous look, and she kept her signature brunette bob in a sleek style.

The 23-year-old, who was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording (for her hit tune “Electricity,” featuring Calvin Harris and Diplo), later took to the stage to receive her Best New Artist Grammy. She delivered a powerful speech that also took a jab at Recording Academy President Neil Portnow after he said that women needed to “step up” following the 2018 Grammys, in which barely any female artists were nominated for the main categories, according to the Daily Mail.

“Where I want to begin is by saying how honored I am to be nominated alongside so many incredible female artists this years. I guess this year we’ve really stepped up.”

She also made sure to thank both her fans and her family. And in an equal parts emotional and inspiring part of the speech, the artist said that she herself was a proof that people can achieve anything if they put their mind to it and work hard, and that everyone should be proud of their background and the things that make them unique.

“For anyone that hasn’t realized how special they are to have a different story, a different background, a name that honors their roots because they just want to be normal, whatever the hell that means, just know that no matter where you’re from or your background or what you believe in, never let that get in the way of you and your dreams!”

For her stage appearance, Dua rocked a bold black and white dress festooned with golden safety pins, which featured an asymmetrical skirt and a long leg slit that allowed her to put her toned and long pins on full display. She paired the dress with black heels, but kept her red carpet glam. This was also the outfit she wore when she took to the stage to perform with St. Vincent, with the two look-a-likes putting on a steamy rendition of a “MASSEDUCTION” and “One Kiss” medley.