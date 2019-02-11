Watch Alicia Keys Make An Awkward Flub While Presenting The Grammys

Alicia had a slight slip-up with the teleprompter while hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Oops! Alicia Keys made a bit of a slip-up while serving as host for the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10 after a teleprompter flub that saw her mispronounce the word “mogul” while discussing the career of Clarence Avant. Per Cosmopolitan, the talented singer accidentally misread the word as she spoke, which lead to her mistakenly describe the music executive as being a “mongol.”

“Over the past 50 years, this pioneering music mongol… mogul” Alicia told the audience as she presented the show, which lead to many reactions on social media who noticed the mistake during the live telecast.

The 87-year-old musician received the Salute to Industry Icon Award during Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala one night earlier on February 9. He was mentioned by Keys as she introduced rapper Cardi B who performed her track “Money” for the crowd.

But while Alicia stayed professional and expertly managed to correct herself after referring to Avant as a “mongol” as she showed off her presenting skills during the broadcast from Los Angeles’ Staples Center over the weekend, many were quick to point out the flub on Twitter.

“Did alicia keys just call this man a mongol” one social media users asked, while another quipped that they were “considering changing all my bios to ‘pioneering music mongol’.”

Did Alisha Keys just call Clarence Avant a mongol? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ztKxMog7xn — The Other Guy (@Comedian_Ali) February 11, 2019

“[Keys] just accidentally referred to Clarence Avant as a ‘music Mongol’ instead of a music mogul,” a third Twitter user tweeted. “She corrected herself immediately, but it was too funny not to notice.”

Others joked that the large brimmed black hat the “In Common” singer was sporting may have been blocking the teleprompter and made it difficult for her to read.

“Mongol? She just said it. Meant Mogul? Alicia can’t see teleprompter for the hat & is feeling no pain and high on #Grammys,” one Grammys viewer said.

A number of social media users also shared GIF reactions to the moment, which could have been an even more awkward moment without the former The Voice coach’s quick recovery.

Oh no baby. Did you just call Clarence Avent a mongol?!! Nooooooo#GRAMMMYs #GrammyAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/imqxrDxvI7 — Brooke Girley (@PalookesWorld) February 11, 2019

But despite the “mongol” slip-up, Keys was widely praised for her skills hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards as she became the first female host to take the reigns of the music award show in 14 years.

CNN praised the singer – who has 15 Grammys to her name – for having “calming energy” during the broadcast while adding that she also brought both “class and cool” to the show.

A poll shared online by Gold Derby also proved that the majority of viewers tuning in to the Grammys would like to see Alicia return to host the awards once again next year.