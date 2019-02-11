As Negotiations Fail To Make Progress, A Second Government Shutdown Could Be In The Near Future

Despite many attempts to form an agreement, Democrats and Republicans remain at an impasse regarding the border wall.

The recent government shutdown lasted from December 22, 2018 until January 25, 2019. At 35 days, it was the longest shutdown in United States history. It left many government employees without work and wondering how they would manage to make ends meet for the foreseeable future. Although many were relieved when President Trump decided to end the shutdown, it was clear there was little permanence in his decision. In fact, the president threatened a second shutdown if Democrats and Republicans are not able to form a negotiation regarding his campaign promised border wall. As the days pass and still little progress has been made as far as a compromise, many worry that a second shutdown is closer than once expected, according to BBC News.

Negotiators have been working nonstop to avoid the threatened shutdown. They are hoping to reach a deal by Monday, which will allow Congress just enough time to have legislation passed by Friday. After Friday, last month’s federal funding deal described by Trump will have run out.

The most recent hold up in reaching a compromise has arisen because Democrats want to limit the number of migrants detained at the border to 16,500. This is around the amount that was detained at the tail-end of the Obama Administration. Democrats hope to limit the amount of people that Immigration and Customs Enforcement detain by restricting it to only those with a criminal background. By focusing on this selection of people and not those who have simply overstayed their visas, detention centers will have less pressure to find room for the thousands of people arriving every day. Already detention centers at the border are past their occupancy and are running out of the beds and medical supplies necessary to provide for the growing numbers.

Illegal immigration across the southwest border is on pace for the worst year since 2007 — or the last time the country began a massive wall-building spree — according to new Homeland Security numbers.https://t.co/wGSS4ojL6V pic.twitter.com/YmF66VtTmv — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 11, 2019

While President Trump originally asked for $5.7 billion for his border wall, negotiators are looking at a far lower amount. Republicans will be happy to secure $1.3 to $2 billion if a compromise is developed.

Republican negotiator Senator Richard Shelby recently said that he “was not confident we’re going to get there. I’ll say 50-50 we get a deal,” he said, adding, “The spectre of a shutdown is always out there.”

Meanwhile, Trump spoke out to condemn the proposed compromise on Twitter.

“I don’t think the Dems on the Border Committee are being allowed by their leaders to make a deal. They are offering very little money for the desperately needed Border Wall & now, out of the blue, want a cap on convicted violent felons to be held in detention!”

The president has remained firm in his original plan for the border wall and all the demands that come along with it.