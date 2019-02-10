Watch 2019 Grammy Awards Livestream: How To Watch Full Coverage Of The Red Carpet And Award Show

Fans who want to watch the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet coverage and award show itself will be able to go online to follow along with all of the best dressed celebrities and see who takes home the hardware.

Coverage of the 61st annual Grammy Awards begins at 5 p.m. with a number of outlets covering all the pre-show action (links to the livestream can be found below). The show itself starts at 8 p.m. ET from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, there are a few options for fans looking to watch coverage of the red carpet. Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Secreast will host coverage from E! starting at 6 p.m. ET, while CBS will air its own red carpet show hosted by Nancy O’Dell, Kevin Frazier, Keltie Knight and Eve. The Grammy Red Carpet Live coverage will start at 7 p.m. ET.

Singer Alicia Keys will be serving as host of the Grammy Awards this year, giving her a change of scenery as she has usually been the one on stage accepting awards.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage and I know what it feels like to be proud of the work that you’ve put in and to be recognized for it. And I just feel grateful that I’m able to bring that light and that energy,” Keys said in a video announcing her hosting of the show.

Though there may not be as much pressure being on the other end, Keys said she will have an important role in keeping up the energy of the show.

“There’s a sense of community that I want to bring to the stage,” Keys said. “So many times you come to these things as an artist and you’re juggling so many things and there’s so much pressure on you. I would love to ensure the peace and the good energy in the room so that our shoulders can all drop and we can feel the true blessing of having music as a universal language.”

A number of other stars will take a turn as presenters, including Kelsea Ballerini, John Mayer, Megan Trainor, Anna Kendtick, and the KPop supergroup BTS.

#BTSinAmerica trends worldwide as BTS arrives in LA for the '2019 Grammy Awards' https://t.co/qPTKabHB6R pic.twitter.com/dbkZxxkUnd — allkpop (@allkpop) February 9, 2019

Performers for the 2019 Grammy Awards include Cardi B, Sean Mendes, Post Malone, Camila Cabello, and Lady Gaga. There will also be tributes to Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, and Dolly Parton.

There are many stars set to potentially have a big night, including rapper Kendrick Lamar who leads the field with eight nominations including album of the year for the Black Panther soundtrack.

Fans who want to watch livestream coverage of the Grammy Awards red carpet can find online video at both the Grammy and CBS Facebook pages as well as Grammy.com.