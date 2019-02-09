Dog The Bounty Hunter & His Wife, Beth Chapman, Share Tender Embrace For Loved Up Snap

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth Chapman, have had a year full of ups-and-downs that have tested the family’s faith and shook up their world. From Beth’s cancer resurfacing and spreading, the closure and inevitable demolition of their Hawaii bail bonds office, and the loss of their beloved dog — the duo has done their best to stay positive despite the curveballs being thrown their way left and right.

Not only have they stayed positive, but they’ve also gotten stronger as a unit — and it shows. In a snap posted by the Chapman matriarch on Friday night, the famous bounty hunting couple shared a tender embrace on an inviting, wrap-around porch, overlooking gorgeous and warm looking palm trees.

Both Dog and Beth looked cozy and casual for the photo. Beth wore a pair of black leggings and a matching tee, and opted to go barefoot for the pic, and Dog wore similar noir tones and a pair of black books, which he tucked his dark denim pants into, while rocking his signature sunglasses.

Fans of the duo know that Dog has been doing his best to comfort his ill wife. Not only has she been dealing with her cancer, which has spread, but has been planning her own funeral to take the load off of her husband, as the Inquisitr shared. The reality starlet has been actively going through chemotherapy, seeking alternate treatments, and using over-the-counter meds to treat the throat cancer, which was found during an emergency surgery to remove a blockage.

Recently, Beth’s been dealing with a different kind of drama. The Dog & Beth: On the Hunt star has waged a very public Twitter war against a Hawaii-based radio station and several on-air personalities for bullying her and poking fun at the fact that she has cancer. The station, which has consistently insulted the Chapmans and their extended family, offered free tickets to an upcoming Eminem show for callers who dialed in to tell their worst story about Dog and Beth.

Beth took to Twitter to lash out at the radio station, and called on her fans to call the on-air personalities, as well as the FCC. She also demanded her followers boycott Power 104.3 — and they delivered.

“They think if they block us that we won’t be heard Power 104.3. It’s gross to do that daily. Once in a while ok jus being funny, but everyday & to the point someone’s gonna take legal action is just malicious & is taking precious moments off my life to deal with it,” Beth tweeted.

Fans of the couple will be keeping an eye out on their social media platforms to keep up to date on the Chapman family, and for more adorable updates from the loving duo.